Mayweather vs. McGregor: Fight Card Schedule, Predictions and Updated Odds

John Locher/Associated Press

It may be hard to believe for some people, but the biggest fight in combat sports history is just two just days away, as Floyd Mayweather Jr. will take on Conor McGregor Saturday, August 26, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After plenty of speculation and hype surrounding this fight, the events are set to begin with official weigh-ins on Friday, August 25. While most of the attention regarding this fight card is fixated on the main event—for good reason—there are other good boxing matches to be had on Saturday.

Here is the full fight card with updated odds, via OddsShark:

Fight card schedule, odds

Floyd Mayweather (-400) vs. Conor McGregor (+300) Super welterweight

Badou Jack (-450) Nathan Cleverly (+325), light heavyweight

Gervonta Davis (-3500) Francisco Fonseca (+1700), junior lightweight

Andrew Tabiti (-275) vs. Steve Cunningham (+200), cruiserweight

Prediction

John Locher/Associated Press

Mayweather has said on multiple occasions that McGregor has youth, size and power on his side, but the 40-year-old is also quick to point out that he is 49-0 inside of the boxing ring.

Per his interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, he said of the 29-year-old Irishman:

"He's a lot younger. When you look at myself and Conor McGregor on paper, he's taller, has a longer reach, he's a bigger man from top to bottom. He's a lot younger, so youth is on his side. And I've been off a couple of years. And I'm in my 40s. So, if you look at everything on paper, it leans toward Conor McGregor."

This fight is considered a massive mismatch by many fight fans and pundits, but people will be in for a shock this Saturday night when they see how capable of a fighter McGregor really is.

That's not to say McGregor will outbox Mayweather by any means, but he won't get torched inside the ring or get embarrassed. In fact, it will be Mayweather who will be embarrassed by the fact that he can't take care of McGregor in the opening rounds.

Stylistically, Mayweather is, arguably, the greatest defensive boxer in the history of the sport. But he is only a boxer. He doesn't have the footwork or ability to give McGregor different looks like the Irishman can give Mayweather. McGregor has already told Conan O'Brien on his show that he plans to "paint pictures" inside of the ring (h/t MMA Fighting), which can confuse Mayweather.

But the reality is, the longer this fight goes on, the better it is for Mayweather. And all that means is that McGregor will come out with an aggressive pace, looking to drop Mayweather any opportunity he gets in the opening rounds.

McGregor's predictions have fluctuated between knocking Mayweather out inside of four rounds to two rounds, and after the change in glove size from 10 ounces to eight ounces, he's now predicting one round, as he said on Conan.

One round seems unrealistic, but that's what everyone thought when he torched Jose Aldo inside 13 seconds to become the UFC featherweight champion of the world.

McGregor will set the pace against Mayweather and bring the fight to him like no boxer has been able to do before for the simple reason that McGregor is an actual fighter, a true martial artist who won't give Mayweather the respect he usually gets inside of the ring.

McGregor will take a punch to give one and will connect with Mayweather's chin with a left hook in the fifth round, sending him to the canvas. The biggest upset in the history of boxing is just over 48 hours away, ladies and gentlemen. Be ready for it.