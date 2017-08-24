Alexis Sanchez to Return for Arsenal's Trip to Liverpool, Says Arsene Wenger

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed Alexis Sanchez will make his 2017-18 Premier League bow on Sunday against Liverpool.

After featuring for Chile in the summer's Confederations Cup and suffering an injury, Sanchez's return to action has been delayed. As noted by Mattias Karen of ESPN FC, he'll be back for the crunch fixture at Anfield:

Wenger went on to pay tribute to the talents of Sanchez and what he will add to this Arsenal side:

The match will be a huge one for the Gunners, as they seek to bounce back from last week's disappointing defeat to Stoke City.

There will also be a huge amount of focus on Sanchez. While he hasn't played for Arsenal yet this season, his position has been under a major amount of scrutiny, with speculation raging over his future at the football club. The 28-year-old has less than a year to run on his contract.

As noted by Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Wenger is adamant Sanchez will still be an Arsenal player after the upcoming international break:

Per John Cross of the Daily Mirror, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have each shown an interest in Sanchez throughout the course of the window, but the player is said to have accepted he will not be moved on before the deadline passes next week.

While that'll be a boost for Arsenal in the short term, it's imperative they get the most out of Sanchez in what will potentially be his last season at the football club.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Last season the former Barcelona man was a force of nature in Premier League matches. Sanchez was aggressive, intelligent and incisive in dangerous positions. His ability to score and create goals is unmatched in the division, and his return will be a big boost for Arsenal.

As noted by Squawka Football, the forward is an important player in the Gunners attacking setup:

Arsenal will need him to hit the ground running at Anfield. Last season they wilted in this fixture, with Liverpool strolling to a comfortable 3-1 win. Based on their 4-2 win at home to Hoffenheim in midweek, Jurgen Klopp's side are starting to find their groove this term, too.

A huge test awaits the Gunners, and a good performance will be needed if they're to head home from Merseyside with three points. With Sanchez in the XI, they have a much better chance of turning in the type of display needed.