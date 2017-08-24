Arsene Wenger Says Arsenal's Attempts to Sign Thomas Lemar Are 'Dead'

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger stated on Thursday that the Gunners will not be signing AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar this summer, saying the club's move for the youngster is "dead."

Wenger was asked about the France international during a press conference and confirmed the Gunners have ended their interest, per PA Sport journalist Mark Mann-Bryans:

The Gunners had been given hope they could land Lemar at the end of the transfer window, with Monaco reportedly willing to sanction his departure, per Le 10 Sport (h/t Alex Harris at the Daily Star).

However, the French champions, who have already lost Benjamin Mendy, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Bernardo Silva, now appear set to keep hold of their highly rated young star.

Per Le Parisien (h/t Harry Slavin of the MailOnline), Monaco could also lose Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain, and James Olley at the Evening Standard feels the departures have impacted Lemar's future:

Arsenal have already brought in Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette this summer, although football.london editor Tom Marshall-Bailey, feels another is needed:

However, it appears Arsenal's priorities lie with selling players with Wenger having recently admitted he must sell before he buys, per Andy Hampson at the Evening Standard.

Lemar's pace, skill on the ball and youth, he is still only 21, means he would have proved an excellent investment for Arsenal. However, the club will now have to focus their attentions elsewhere if they want to strengthen further.