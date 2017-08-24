Badou Jack vs. Nathan Cleverly: Fight Time, Date, Live Stream and TV Info

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On a weekend that's jam-packed with boxing, the WBA Light Heavyweight title fight set to take place between Badou Jack and Nathan Cleverly might just be the matchup of them all.

Sure, there's the glitz and glamour of Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s cash extravaganza. There's the co-main event, in which Gervonta Davis will be introduced to a pay-per-view audiences. There's even Miguel Cotto's fight against Yoshihiro Kamegai.

But the most closely matched championship bout of the weekend is the fight that will take place between Jack and Cleverly on the McGregor-Mayweather undercard. Fighters such as Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal are excited about the bout.

Here's all the information you'll need to catch the fight live along with a look at each fighter heading into the bout and a prediction.

Date: August 26, 2017

Time: Main Card starts at 9 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime Pay-per-view

Live Stream: Showtime Pay-per-view

How Cleverly Got Here

Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Cleverly will be the one defending the title in this fight after winning the belt from Jurgen Brahmer in October 2016.

It should be noted that the win wasn't the most impressive performance for Clev, though. He was losing on most people's scorecards through six rounds. The German was outboxing the 30-year-old with tight counters and better footwork.

While Clev was pressuring him with a pace that might have ultimately won the fight, he was losing when Brahmer was forced to retire on his stool due to an elbow injury.

Now, Cleverly turns his attention to Jack, and he believes Jack moving up to 175 from 168 pounds will be one of the reasons he wins on Saturday night.

"I think he may feel stronger at the weight and feel as though he has more energy. That extra bit of weight can invigorate you. He may be more confident and stronger," Cleverly said, per Luke Reddy of BBC Sport. "But I'm established at this weight for years and at some point in the fight you will see that difference."

Cleverly has a point in that he's fought in this division for a long time. His record is marked by battles with Sergey Kovalev, Tony Bellew and Andrzej Fonfara.

How Jack Got Here

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Last time out, Badou Jack was defending his WBC Super Middleweight title against James DeGale. He did so successfully with a majority draw, but rather than clarify those results with a rematch, Jack decided he's on to bigger things—literally.

Jack will move up to the 175-pound weight class for the first time against Clev. While it's the first time he's making the move as a professional, Jack has noted that it's a more natural weight class for him.

"It's not easy to make 175 pounds for me either, to be honest," he said, per Dan Rafael of ESPN. "I fought in the amateurs 11 years at 178 pounds. I'm a pretty big guy, but this has been my best training camp. I had a private chef. I have everything on point. I've been able to recover easier than in other camps because I don't have to struggle that much to make weight, so I have a lot more energy."

The weight jump could be one of those situations where a fighter actually looks better at a higher weight. Without having to cut as much weight in the lead-in to the fight, Jack could be revitalized in the ring and in even better shape than 168 pounds where he had success.

Prediction

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

An honest look at Cleverly's recent form suggests that this fight might not be as close as it looks on paper. The champion arguably shouldn't have beaten Brahmer and dropped two of his three fights heading into the title bout.

Cleverly is a plodder. He's going to apply pressure and swarm with volume, but he isn't necessarily bringing a ton of power or speed to the table.

Jack, on the other hand, is a gifted puncher. He has impressive pop in his hands and should be the more powerful puncher even fighting up a weight class.

Early on that will be the difference, as Cleverly's volume opens him up for counters. Expect Jack's power to carry the day throughout the early rounds of the fight.

Where it will get interesting is the later rounds. If Cleverly continues to walk through Jack's counters and continues to press forward, his style could become a problem. Cleverly will have no problem going the distance and keeping up a quick pace.

Jack will need to build an early lead on the scorecards to stave off a late rally by Cleverly in a fight that will prove to be one of the most entertaining of the night.

Prediction: Jack by decision.