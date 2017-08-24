Big 12 Football: Preview and Predictions for the 2017 Season

1 of 10

Jackson Laizure/Getty Images

Oklahoma OT Orlando Brown

The late Orlando Brown played for more than a decade in the NFL, anchoring offensive lines with fiery passion for the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. His son, Orlando Brown, is moving on the same trajectory. The younger Brown has emerged as one of college football’s top offensive tackles, measuring in at 6’8”, 345 pounds.

He has power, strength and agility and does an excellent job protecting Baker Mayfield’s blind side. Brown became an immediate starter as a redshirt freshman and hasn’t relinquished the job since. He’s a strong early-entry NFL candidate, but is ready to help the Sooners’ offense thrive one more time before he goes.

Texas LB Malik Jefferson

Texas has a new leader in Tom Herman, but new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando faces a big task in turning around a defense that returns 10 starters but gave up 31.5 points per game last fall, No. 90 nationally. That’s not great, but the Longhorns have a very nice building block in junior linebacker Malik Jefferson.

Jefferson is an athletic force who can make things happen in opposing backfields. He had 62 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks last fall. If Texas turns it around in Herman’s first season, the defense will need improvement, and Jefferson surely will lead the way.

Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield

New Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has some question marks on offense (particularly at running back and receiver), but has a key piece returning in senior quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield is a tough, aggressive player and a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist. He threw for 3,965 yards with 40 touchdowns against eight interceptions last season and has the ability to scramble for first downs as well and move in the pocket.

If the Sooners challenge for a third consecutive Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff berth, the rugged senior will be right in the middle of the success.

Oklahoma State WR James Washington

Oklahoma State should be right in the mix for the league title, with 12 returning starters, including seven from a potent offense. With Mason Rudolph throwing to senior receiver James Washington, the Cowboys give opposing defenses plenty to fear. Washington is one of the nation’s premier deep threats, averaging 19.4 yards per reception (best among all FBS receivers with at least 70 receptions).

He had 71 catches for 1,380 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2016 and has 26 touchdowns through three seasons. Washington leads all active FBS receivers in receiving yards and will be a cornerstone of one of the nation’s most prolific offenses.

Texas OT Connor Williams

Texas fans expect big things from coach Tom Herman in his debut season, and it certainly helps that Connor Williams is returning to anchor the offensive line. A returning consensus All-American, the 6’6”, 315-pound junior is one of the best linemen in college football. He is a very talented player who can run and pass-block successfully.

Williams also has an intense, physical nature in the trenches but can also play with agility and has great footwork and awareness. He’ll play an important role in keeping sophomore quarterback Shane Buechele upright and keeping the Longhorns’ fast-paced offense moving smoothly.