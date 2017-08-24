    Fantasy Football 2017: Preseason Mock Draft Strategy, Rankings and Analysis

    August 24, 2017

    Washington Redskins quarterback Nate Sudfeld (2) follows the ball during practice at the team's NFL football training facility at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va., ., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
    Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

    Fantasy football drafts represent the biggest hurdle between owners and a league championship. 

    Owners have other options available to them when it comes to improving rosters. Trades remain a viable avenue and the waiver wire is a good way to dig up production, provided an owner plays his or her cards right and can land, say, a Jordan Howard like many did a year ago. 

    But here is the catch: neither option's door swings open wide without a solid draft. No owner will want to trade with a team lacking assets, and the waiver wire can patch a hole in a boat, not build the thing from scratch.

    The draft is the foundation, so let's provide some resources in the form of a mock draft and general rankings based on a 12-team standard Yahoo league. 

                

    Mock Draft

    Pick
    1.01David Johnson
    1.02LeVeon Bell
    1.03LeSean McCoy
    1.04Antonio Brown
    1.05Odell Beckham Jr.
    1.06Julio Jones
    1.07Jay Ajayi
    1.08Melvin Gordon
    1.09Mike Evans
    1.10Jordan Howard
    1.11A.J. Green
    1.12Todd Gurley
    2.01Devonta Freeman
    2.02Jordy Nelson
    2.03DeMarco Murray
    2.04Aaron Rodgers
    2.05Isaiah Crowell
    2.06Rob Gronkowski
    2.07Dez Bryant
    2.08Marshawn Lynch
    2.09Leonard Fournette
    2.10Ezekiel Elliott
    2.11Lamar Miller
    2.12Michael Thomas
    Author's opinion

    For those new to the fantasy football landscape, a mock draft isn't going to look anything like the real thing. 

    In the real world, quarterbacks come off the board first as potential franchise players, though in hindsight, they're incredibly difficult to project. In the fantasy landscape, they're the easiest thing to project on a weekly basis, making it easier to wait until the middle rounds, where owners will still find a recognizable name. 

    Quantity is a good way to decide between running back and wide receiver in the first round. David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are the top-tier scorers at running back because of their usage and ability on the ground and through the air. But they're alone—for those two, owners can pick from top-tier wideouts like Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones, Mike Evans and A.J. Green

    There is nothing inherently wrong with taking a wideout over a running back in the first round. But look at Johnson, for example, who received 373 touches a year ago, and compare it to Jones, who over the course of 14 games received 129 targets. 

    With so few backs receiving notable usage and reliably producing on a year-to-year basis (Howard and Ezekiel Elliott came out of nowhere last year while others faded), it is safe to grab one of the big names in the first or second round and stockpile wideouts later. Brave owners could also employ something called the zero running back strategy and ignore the position outright until the later rounds, where they then target versatile pass-catching backs projected to see usage. 

    This flexibility is the beauty of fantasy football because almost any approach can work. A mock like the above outlines the basic value for each position, but it is far from a hard rule.

           

    Player Rankings/Cheat Sheet

    1David Johnson
    2LeVeon Bell
    3Antonio Brown
    4Odell Beckham Jr.
    5Julio Jones
    6LeSean McCoy
    7Melvin Gordon
    8Mike Evans
    9Jay Ajayi
    10A.J. Green
    11Jordan Howard
    12Jordy Nelson
    13Todd Gurley
    14Devonta Freeman
    15Michael Thomas
    16DeMarco Murray
    17Marshawn Lynch
    18Dez Bryant
    19Leonard Fournette
    20T.Y. Hilton
    21Rob Gronkowski
    22Amari Cooper
    23Lamar Miller
    24Aaron Rodgers
    25Isaiah Crowell
    26Ezekiel Elliott
    27Terrelle Pryor
    28DeAndre Hopkins
    29Tom Brady
    30Brandin Cooks
    31Joe Mixon
    32Doug Baldwin
    33Carlos Hyde
    34Sammy Watkins
    35Demaryius Thomas
    36Tyreek Hill
    37Spencer Ware
    38Christian McCaffrey
    39Travis Kelce
    40Allen Robinson
    41LeGarrette Blount
    42Davante Adams
    43Drew Brees
    44Doug Martin
    45Alshon Jeffery
    46Keenan Allen
    47Andrew Luck
    48Brandon Marshall
    49Mark Ingram
    50Jarvis Landry
    Author's opinion

    Based on the information above, it's not hard to see why rankings fall the way they do. 

    Let's expand on the quarterback ideas mentioned. Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers deserves the nod as the top quarterback a year removed from throwing for 4,428 yards and 40 touchdowns. It's production worth ignoring a different position, though just how much is an eye-of-the-beholder ordeal. 

    Passing on Rodgers to load up on skill positions is certainly viable. Let's look at a few examples of how to counteract the perceived "loss" of skipping on an early round quarterback by pointing out numbers and average draft position (ADP) of some notables from a year ago: 

    • Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins: 4,917 yards, 25 TD, 12 IND, 10.02 ADP
    • Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions: 4,327 yards, 24 TD, 10 INT, 11.04 ADP 
    • Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: 3,949 total yards, 29 total TD, 4 INT, 12.06 ADP 

    Owners can wait until the double-digit rounds and still find solid fantasy producers under center, which in 12-team leagues is a boon. Grabbing a couple guys later after loading up skill positions means an easy job of projecting which player should have the better day. 

    Running backs, as readers can guess, is organized by projected touches and versatility. It remains king of fantasy football regardless of how the actual on-turf game continues to involve.

    Look at a bit of history, via 4for4's Chris Raybon (via Sports Illustrated): "They don't get paid as much as they used to, but elite RBs are still money in the bank in standard fantasy leagues: the position has accounted for 21 of the top 25 fantasy seasons by non-QBs over the past five years."

    At wideout, the great divider other than targets is touchdowns. This is especially the case once the rankings filter through the target hogs. Rishard Matthews (ADP 11.08), who scored nine touchdowns a year ago, will be quite a bit more valuable than, say, Adam Thielen (ADP 11.04), who scored five. 

    Tight end is Rob Gronkowski, Tyler Eifert and then the rest. It's the most matchup-based position of all, so sort the names by targets and look at schedules to come up with who to draft and when. Tight end feels a bit like playing the lottery outside the top two names, but the right gamble can provide the difference in a few matchups per season.

    As mentioned, fantasy is an inexact science. Like the NFL itself, players fall off, others emerge, injuries happen and immeasurable variables from location to playing surface to schematics and beyond skew results. The best thing an owner can do, at least, is enter the fray of a live draft with a baseline of information.  

               

    All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues. Average draft position courtesy of Fantasy Football Calculator.

