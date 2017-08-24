Little League World Series 2017: Latest Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Prediction

Associated Press

Japan has made it to the championship game of the international bracket, and Southeast representative Greenville, North Carolina, has made it to the same spot on the American side. Both teams earned key victories in the Little League World Series Wednesday at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Japan beat previously unbeaten British Columbia, Canada, by a score of 10-0, while Greenville needed a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Lufkin, Texas, 2-1.

Canada will return to action Thursday against Mexico, and the winner will face Japan in the international championship game Saturday.

Lufkin, the Southwest regional champion, will face New England representative Fairfield, Connecticut, Thursday in an elimination game. The winner of that game will play Greenville in the U.S. championship Saturday.

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The international champion will meet the American champion Sunday for the overall Little League World Series title.

Greenville had dominated in its first two victories, as they had outscored their opponents by a 22-0 margin. Lufkin battled the North Carolina powerhouse on even terms through six innings, but Cash Daniels-Moye scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh when he came home from third base that was not handled cleanly by Lufkin.

Carson Hardee hit a home run in the first to give Greenville the lead, and Lufkin responded with an RBI grounder by Chandler Spencer in the third. The pitchers dominated from that point until Greenville pushed across the winning run.

Fairfield defeated Mid-Atlantic representative Jackson, New Jersey, 12-2 in an elimination game Wednesday. Troy Ashkinos had two hits and five RBI to lead Fairfield. Teammate Matthew Vivona added two runs batted in.

Predictions

Lufkin may have suffered a heart-wrenching loss to Greenville Wednesday, but the Texas team made a statement by competing on near-even terms with a team that had devastated its two previous opponents.

Lufkin should be quite confident competing against Fairfield, but the New England regional champion has proved to be one of the most resilient teams in the tournament. Fairfield won easily Wednesday, but it has shown the ability to come from behind.

Lufkin defeated Fairfield 6-3 earlier in the tournament, and the Texas team should have enough to win a close game.

Canada should rebound from its loss to Japan and find a way to get past Mexico and reach the international title game.