Robinson Cano's Hand Injury Diagnosed as Fractured 5th Metacarpal After HBP

Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano left Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers after being hit in the hand by a pitch and was diagnosed with a fractured fifth metacarpal.

Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com shared the word of the diagnosis. After the game, Cano told reporters (h/t Greg Johns of MLB.com) he will fly to Philadelphia for an appointment with a hand specialist Tuesday, adding he expects he could need surgery.

Cano has been durable for much of his career, as the 2017 campaign marked the 11th consecutive season he played at least 150 games.

The 35-year-old is one of the best players in the Seattle lineup. He's an eight-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger and two-time Gold Glover. He has four home runs and 23 RBI this season after he slashed .280/.338/.453 with 23 home runs and 97 RBI in 2017.

Cano's presence is one reason the Mariners entered the season as playoff hopefuls, but they will need to look elsewhere after the injury. The versatile Andrew Romine will likely be asked to fill in at second base, though he can play almost every other position as well.

While Romine can help keep Seattle afloat, Seattle likely needs its star second baseman to make a speedy recovery if it is going to keep challenging in the American League West.