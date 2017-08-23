Rich Hill Loses No-Hitter on 10th-Inning Walk-off Home Run vs. Pirates

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison ended Rich Hill's no-hit bid with a walk-off home run in the 10th inning Wednesday night, one inning after Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Logan Forsythe booted away Hill's shot at a perfect game.

The game-winning blast to left field at PNC Park handed the Pirates a 1-0 win over the Dodgers and ensured Hill became the first pitcher in Major League Baseball history to lose a no-hitter on a walk-off home run, according to Sporting News' Ryan M. Spaeder.



"I knew I didn't get it all, but I knew I got enough," Harrison said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Stephen J. Nesbitt.

But prior to Harrison's heroics and Forsythe's hiccup, Hill dazzled in a way few pitchers can.

In complete command against the Pirates offense, Hill recorded 10 strikeouts and threw 75 strikes on 99 total pitches.

He was so sharp, in fact, that he became the first pitcher since Pedro Martinez in 1995 to carry a no-hitter into extra innings, per Sportsnet Stats.

MLB.com's Daren Willman noted Hill's outing was particularly impressive because he only threw a four-seam fastball and curveball:

Hill will ultimately be disappointed with the outcome, but his efficient production in a historic outing pointed once again to just how dominant the Dodgers rotation should be come playoff time as L.A. pursues its first World Series title since 1988.