Floyd Mayweather Sr. Responds to Justin Bieber Dissociating from Boxing Star

John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Sr. addressed the reported rift between his son, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and pop star Justin Bieber in a TMZ Sports interview.

As can be seen in the video on the site, Mayweather's father suggested just because Bieber has changed doesn't mean the boxer has to change as well.

The TMZ Sports story added some context to the developments: "As we previously reported, Floyd Jr. is furious with his former friend—who's been distancing himself after some counseling from his church. Bieber even decided to unfollow Floyd on Instagram as part of a bigger plan to back away from people who don't share the same Christian values."

Perhaps most notably, Mayweather Sr. said "it's a maybe" when asked if Bieber would receive an invite to the party after Saturday's fight in Las Vegas.

If Bieber does go to the fight, he will see his friend (or apparent former friend) go for his 50th win in 50 tries in the boxing ring. A 50-0 mark would move Mayweather past the legendary Rocky Marciano, who finished his illustrious career with the same 49-0 record Money has now.

Conor McGregor—who has never fought a professional boxing match in his career—is all that stands in Mayweather's way of the 50-0 record. While McGregor has made an impressive career for himself in the UFC, he will have to deal with the same speed and defensive propensity Mayweather used to flummox every other boxer he has faced.