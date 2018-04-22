Kris Bryant Exits Game After Being Hit in Head with Pitch in Scary Incident

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant was hit in the head by a pitch in the first inning of Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field and was forced to leave immediately.

Nick Groke of The Athletic provided full details of the incident:

The hitter also needed help getting into the clubhouse, per Groke.

NBC Sports Chicago shared video of Bryant's injury:

After Bryant exited the game, the Cubs announced Bryant was examined and has a "small laceration above his eye from his sunglasses, but has shown no signs of a concussion."

The Cubs announced Bryant will continue to be evaluated.

Cubs coaches Andy Haines and Chili Davis were both ejected for yelling from the dugout, while Rockies pitcher German Marquez remained in the game.

Bryant has been fairly durable in the early portion of his career, appearing in 151 games as a rookie, 155 games in his second season and 151 games last year.

The two-time All-Star has already established himself as one of the best players in all of baseball as the 2015 National League Rookie of the Year, 2016 NL MVP and a 2016 World Series champion. He slashed .295/.409/.537 with 29 home runs and 73 RBI in 2017 and has followed up with a .319 average and 11 RBI in 18 games of 2018.

Bryant is an anchor in the Chicago lineup alongside Anthony Rizzo, but the deep Cubs do have some pieces to fill in until he is ready to return. The versatile Javier Baez can play third base, shortstop or second base and will likely be asked to occupy the hot corner if Bryant misses time, while David Bote could also get more playing time at third.

Still, the Cubs have their eyes on a second World Series title in three years and likely need Bryant back and healthy if they are going to win it.