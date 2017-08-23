    Burnley's Ashley Westwood Tackles Pitch Invader Who Attacked Jack Cork

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2017

    BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - AUGUST 23: Ashley Westwood of Burnley takes a Blackburn fan down during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on August 23, 2017 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
    Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

    Burnley player Jack Cork was attacked by a fan invading the pitch as the Premier League side defeated Blackburn Rovers 2-0 in the EFL Cup on Wednesday. 

    Jake Polden of the Mirror reported Cork was grabbed around the throat, forcing Ashley Westwood and players from both teams to apprehend the man.

    Stewards at Ewood Park eventually removed the fan, but their response was slow, forcing Westwood to come to the aid of his team-mate.

    The two sides are derby rivals, and Cork was jubilant as he scored the opener for the visitors. This triggered the incident, but the fan was quickly wrestled to the pitch.

    Away fans also set off flares in the stadium and a Burnley supporters' bus was attacked with bricks on its way to the stadium, per Polden.

