Orioles' Zach Britton's AL-Record Consecutive Save Streak Snapped at 60 by A's

Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton had his American League saves streak snapped at 60 Wednesday afternoon after he allowed a game-tying sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning against the Oakland A's.

Britton, who entered with the Orioles clinging to a 7-5 edge, allowed three straight hits to open the frame, including an RBI single to Marcus Semien before Matt Joyce plated Boog Powell with a sac fly to center.

Britton's streak dated back to September 2015 and it spanned the entire 2016 season as Britton led all AL closers with 47 saves while recording a career-best 0.54 ERA and 0.836 WHIP en route to a fourth-place finish in Cy Young Award voting.

However, his 2017 season hasn't been as smooth.

Britton missed roughly two months due to forearm troubles, and he's struggled to regain Cy Young-caliber form when healthy.

Prior to Wednesday's uncharacteristic slip-up, the 29-year-old touted 11 saves and a 2.88 ERA in 11.0 innings.

If the Orioles want to have any chance of making a September charge and closing the gap in their pursuit of a wild-card spot, they'll need Britton to put those woes behind him and harness last season's brilliance in a hurry.