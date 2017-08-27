Floyd Mayweather Should Accept Retirement Instead of Conor McGregor Rematch

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. was long heralded as the favorite to trump Conor McGregor in Saturday's boxing megafight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and he lived up to that billing by downing the UFC lightweight champion via 10th-round TKO.

Now 50-0 with another monster payday in the bag, Mayweather appears headed for retirement.

"It's just, this is my last one, ladies and gentlemen," Mayweather said on a media conference call Aug. 17, per MMA Mania's Ryan Harkness. "I gave my word to Al Haymon. I gave my word to my children. And one thing I don't want to do is break that.

"I gave Haymon my word. I gave my children my word. I'm going to stick to my word. This will be my last fight."

He reiterated these remarks following the fight, per Showtime:

However, we've seen Mayweather come out of retirement twice before.

The most recent instance was admittedly a special occasion since the money generated by Saturday's fight had to be too good to pass up. That said, it may be hard to take Mayweather at his word even though he's remained steadfast in his commitment to hanging up his gloves.

If history repeats itself and Mayweather can't stay away from the ring for long, opportunities for one more lucrative tilt figure to crop up.

But one that needs to be avoided is a rematch with McGregor.

Although the hype surrounding Saturday's fight reached a tremendous crescendo and the product will prove to be a financial boon for all involved, Mayweather has nothing left to prove against McGregor.

In fact, he doesn't have much left to prove against anyone now that he's reached the half-century mark in the win column.

A titanic clash with Gennady Golovkin could create quite a bit of buzz, to be sure, but considering Mayweather is 40 years old and Golovkin packs power Money likely wouldn't want to risk his undefeated record against, there isn't a big incentive to make that fight.

Plus, Mayweather didn't fuel speculation that he could fight Golovkin when asked in May if he would have interest in that fight.

Rather, he answered a question about his ability to "school" Golovkin with a concise and rather tepid response.

"I mean, of course. You know that," Mayweather said, per CBS Sports' Brian Campbell. "I mean, what is understood ain't really got to be talked about."

Enticing propositions figure to emerge as Mayweather heads for retirement, including a potential McGregor redux, but both men would be better off devoting their attention elsewhere now that Saturday's spectacle is a thing of the past.