2018 NBA Draft: Projecting Breakout Prospects for Next Year's Class

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Breakout NBA draft prospects typically show signs the season or summer before.

A few of the following players received valuable experience at last year's combine or impressed in July at the U19 World Championships. A pair of juniors went through semi-breakouts as sophomores and now look poised to finish the job with one more year.

They'll all be looking at bigger roles following the departures of key teammates.

Having been off the radar or considered second-rounders last June, these eight names look poised to work their way into the 2018 first-round mix.