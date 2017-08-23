    BIG3 Awards Announced: Rashard Lewis Wins MVP, James White Wins DPOY

    Rashard Lewis took home BIG3's inaugural MVP award, the league announced via press release Wednesday, after he helped lead the 3 Headed Monsters to a spot in Saturday's championship showdown in Las Vegas. 

    Lewis, 38, was named MVP by his peers after players submitted nominations and voted on finalists for all eight end-of-season awards.

    James White captured Defensive Player of the Year honors, while Stephen Jackson was labeled the league's premier trash talker. 

    The complete list of winners can be viewed below: 

    • Most Valuable Player: Rashard Lewis, 3 Headed Monsters
    • Coach of the Year: Rick Mahorn, Trilogy
    • Player Captain of the Year: Kenyon Martin, Trilogy
    • Defensive Player of the Year: James White, Trilogy
    • Too Hard to Guard: Al Harrington, Trilogy
    • Best Trash Talker: Stephen Jackson, Killer 3s
    • Best Dressed: Cuttino Mobley, Power
    • 4th Man: Al Thornton, 3’s Company

    According to the release, Lewis led all players with 170 points during regular-season play, good for an average of 21.3 per game. 

    Those voluminous efforts were buoyed by impressive efficiency. 

    Through nine games, Lewis is shooting 56.1 percent overall and has converted two of his three attempts from the four-point circle. Furthermore, he leads the league with four game-winning shots. 

    Lewis will attempt to replicate those efforts Saturday, but he figures to receive stiff competition from an undefeated Trilogy team that boasts four award winners. 

    In addition to White, Trilogy also features Coach of the Year Rick Mahorn, Player Captain of the Year Kenyon Martin and Too Hard to Guard honoree Al Harrington. 

    That's not to mention Rashad McCants, who leads all Trilogy players in scoring with 165 points through nine appearances. 

    Saturday's championship will air at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena. 

