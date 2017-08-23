Justin Verlander Trade Rumors: Tigers Not in 'Active' Talks with Teams

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

With one week remaining before Major League Baseball's waiver trade deadline on Aug. 31, Detroit Tigers star Justin Verlander is reportedly not generating much interest on the market.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, trade talks for Verlander are "not active at the moment," though he also noted "circumstances could change in the coming week."

Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free-Press reported Verlander cleared revocable trade waivers on Aug. 4, making him eligible to be traded to any team.

Verlander does have control over where he goes due to his no-trade rights as a player with at least 10 years of MLB experience and at least five years with the same team.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported on Aug. 15 that the Tigers and Houston Astros reopened trade discussions after they talked about a deal before the July 31 non-waiver deadline, but also noted it was a “long shot” the two sides would be able to complete a deal.

Verlander is owed $56 million over the next two seasons with a vesting option worth $22 million in 2020, per Spotrac.

After posting a 4.73 ERA in the first half, Verlander has turned his season around since the All-Star break. The 2011 American League MVP has a 2.48 ERA with 61 strikeouts and 36 hits allowed in 54.1 innings over his last eight starts.