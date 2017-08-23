    WBC Makes Special Belt with 3,360 Diamonds for Mayweather vs. McGregor

    Zac WassinkFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2017

    Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will be battling for more than pride when they face each other on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

    Per TMZ Sports, the World Boxing Council has created a special "Money Belt" for what is being advertised as one of the biggest fights in the history of combat sports. 

    The belt contains 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires, 160 emeralds and approximately 3.3 pounds of 24-karat gold, and it also features the names of both combatants. 

    To the victor go the spoils. 

