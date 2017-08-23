US Open Qualifying 2017: 15-Year-Old Catherine McNally Wins 1st-Round Match

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of 2017 U.S. Open qualifying is set to conclude Wednesday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.

On the men's side, Nicolas Mahut, who reached the third round of the 2016 U.S. Open, is preparing for his second tournament since exiting Wimbledon in the first round. Lukas Lacko, who has lost in the first round of the U.S. Open main draw seven years in a row, will hope to at least make it eight as he begins his qualifying journey.

Two-time U.S. Open quarterfinalist Patty Schnyder was among the women who took to the court Wednesday. Schnyder reached the quarterfinals in 1998 and 2008, but she hasn't appeared in the tournament's main draw since 2010.

While the 38-year-old Schnyder is in the twilight of her professional career, Catherine McNally is just getting started. The 15-year-old teamed with Alexa Glatch in the women's doubles tournament at the Western & Southern Open, where they lost to Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua in the first round.

Below are the scores from Wednesday and a brief recap of the day's results.

Wednesday Results

Men's Singles

Tim Smyczek def. No. 16 Quentin Halys; 7-6(5), 6-4

Austin Krajicek def. Mohamed Safwat; 4-6, 7-6(2), 7-6(4)

Darian King def. Daniel Nguyen; 6-2, 6-1

Mitchell Krueger def. Brayden Schnur; 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

Marco Trungelliti def. Jared Hiltzik; 7-6(5), 6-3

No. 12 Filip Krajinovic def. Lukas Rosol; 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

Ramkumar Ramanathan def. Paul-Henri Mathieu; 6-4, 6-4

No. 17 Egor Gerasimov def. Federico Coria; 6-3, 6-4

Evan King def. Salvatore Caruso; 7-6(2), 6-2

Raymond Sarmiento def. Benjamin Bonzi; 6-2, 6-3

No. 14 Nicolas Mahut def. Soon Woo Kwon; 6-3, 6-4

No. 31 Michael Mmoh def. Igor Sijsling; 6-3, 6-2

Stephane Robert def. Lorenzo Giustino; 6-4, 6-2

John-Patrick Smith def. Jeffrey John Wolf; 6-4, 6-1

Cem Ilkel def. William Blumberg; 6-2, 6-4

No. 9 Cedrik-Marcel Stebe def. Aldin Setkic; 6-4, 6-2

Duckhee Lee def. No. 25 Gerald Melzer; 6-4, 6-3

Alejandro Gonzalez def. No. 26 Matthew Ebden; 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

No. 27 Radu Albot def. Joao Domingues; 6-0, 6-1

No. 15 Lukas Lacko def. Laurynas Grigelis; 6-3, 6-4

No. 13 Renzo Olivo def. Jeremy Jahn; 7-6(5), 6-4

No. 10 Facundo Bagnis def. Ilya Ivashka; 6-2, 6-0

No. 21 Nicolas Jarry def. Calvin Hemery; 7-5, 6-3

No. 20 Peter Polansky def. Konstantin Kravchuk; 6-3, 7-6(5)

No. 28 Matteo Berrettini def. Marcelo Arevalo; 6-2, 7-6(0)

Adrian Menendez-Maceiras def. Roberto Quiroz; 6-2, 4-6, 7-5

Blaz Rola def. Stefano Napolitano; 6-3, 6-2

Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Di Wu; 4-6, 6-1, 6-1

Mirza Basic def. Sam Groth; 6-4, 7-6(4)

Frank Dancevic def. Luca Vanni; 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Christian Garin def. Marcos Giron; 6-3, 6-4

Joris De Loore def. Illya Marchenko; 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Women's Singles

No. 14 Nicole Gibbs def. Francesca Di Lorenzo; 7-6(0), 7-5

Ipek Soylu def. Amanda Anisimova; 6-2, 0-6, 6-0

Jacqueline Cako def. No. 2 Maryna Zanevska; 2-6, 7-5, 6-4

Claire Liu def. Caroline Dolehide; 6-1, 6-2

Georgia Brescia def. No. 19 Patricia Maria Tig; 7-6(11), 1-6, 6-2

Alla Kudryavtseva def. Laura Robson; 6-2, 6-4

Sesil Karatantcheva def. No. 26 Arantxa Rus; 6-2, 6-2

Katie Boulter def. Danielle Collins; 6-4, 6-0

Catherine McNally def. Polina Monova; 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

Fanny Stollar def. Marina Erakovic; 6-4, 6-2

Stefanie Voegele def. Jessica Pegula; 6-3, 7-6(2)

Lizette Cabrera def. No. 25 Tamara Korpatsch; 6-2, 6-1

No. 10 Kateryna Kozlova def. Chloe Paquet; 6-0, 6-1

No. 12 Francoise Abanda def. Alexandra Panova; 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(4)

No. 23 Viktoria Kuzmova def. Usue Maitane Arconada; 6-1, 6-1

Patty Schnyder def. Ysaline Bonaventure; 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

No. 15 Tereza Martincova def. Valentini Grammatikopoulou; 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4

No. 18 Naomi Broady def. Jil Teichmann; 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

Antonia Lottner def. Mayo Hibi; 6-2, 6-4

Anna Zaja def. Quirine Lemoine; 6-4, 6-1

No. 3 Danka Kovinic def. Conny Perrin; 6-1, 3-6, 7-5

No. 27 Su Jeong Jang def. Sabina Sharipova; 4-6, 6-4, 6-0

Basak Eraydin def. Dinah Pfizenmaier; 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-3

Cagla Buyukakcay def. Ivana Jorovic; 6-2, 7-5

No. 8 Lin Zhu def. Eri Hozumi; 6-4, 6-4

Victoria Kamenskaya def. Ann Li; 6-4, 7-5

Destanee Aiava def. Lina Gjorcheska; 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Rebecca Peterson def. No. 5 Zarina Diyas; 7-6(2), 7-5

Miyu Kato def. Jia-Jing Lu; 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

No. 21 Jasmine Paolini def. Alexandra Cadantu; 6-3, 6-2

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova def. No. 28 Dalma Galfi; 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

Wednesday Recap

Mahut received a tough test from Soon Woo Kwon but advanced to the second round with a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

The 35-year-old was far from his best, but Kwon's inability to break the Frenchman's serve was the difference in the match. Kwon went 0-of-5 on his break-point opportunities, while Mahut converted two of his three break-point chances.

Kwon lost serve in the second game of the match, which helped Mahut build a commanding 4-1 lead in the first set. He and Mahut exchanged serve through the first eight games of the second set before Mahut earned a service break to go ahead 5-4, and he didn't look back from there.

Lacko remains on track to qualify for the U.S. Open after beating Laurynas Grigelis 6-3, 6-4.

Grigelis had no answer for the Slovak's serve. Lacko picked up five aces and won all but four of his 27 first-service points. He also won a healthy 53 percent of his second-service points. Grigelis, meanwhile, had four double-faults and allowed Lacko seven break-point opportunities.

Both Schnyder and McNally required three sets, and both remain alive in the quest for a main-draw bid.

Schnyder had little trouble in the first set against Ysaline Bonaventure, but her serve abandoned her in the second set. She won three of her 10 second-service points, which allowed Bonaventure to earn two service breaks and cruise in the second to tie the match.

Things didn't begin well for Schnyder in the third set, as she lost serve to go down 0-1. She then reeled off the next six games to send Bonaventure packing.

McNally made her fair share of mistakes, allowing 15 break-point opportunities and committing 10 double-faults. However, she showed a level of poise belying her inexperience and earned a hard-fought 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory.

Rolling Stone's Andrew Eichenholz was impressed by the teenager's composure:

Serving for the match in the 10th game of the third set, McNally quickly went down 0-40 to Polina Monova. She then staved off four break-point chances for Monova before earning a match point. Monova stayed alive just long enough for McNally to notch the win in the 11th point of the game.