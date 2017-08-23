Report: NFL's 'My Cleats, My Cause' Customized Cleats Campaign Returns Week 13

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The NFL is reportedly bringing back the "My Cleats, My Cause" campaign for the 2017 season.

Jonathan Jones of Sports Illustrated cited a source Wednesday who said players can wear customized cleats highlighting their charitable commitments during Week 13 of the 2017 campaign. Jones noted players were allowed to do so during Week 13 of last season as well.

According to Jones, approximately 500 players participated in the campaign in 2016 and at least 1,300 have expressed their interest in doing so in 2017.

This comes after Darren Rovell of ESPN.com previously reported the NFL sent a memo to head coaches and equipment managers which said players can personalize the shoes they wear during pregame warm-ups this season as long as there are no advertisements for logos outside of league-approved footwear brands and there is nothing offensive depicted.

The memo also said players can wear black, white or a secondary team color on their cleats this season instead of being tied to whichever color the team declared as its primary footwear color for a given game.

Week 13 stands out for the "My Cleats, My Cause" in 2017 because there are no byes, meaning all 32 NFL teams will be in action and all players will have the chance to support the charity of their choosing through their cleats.