Big Ten Football: Preview and Predictions for 2017 Season

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Can Fleck 'Row the Boat' in Minnesota?

After an impressive run at Western Michigan that included an unbeaten regular season and trip to the Cotton Bowl in 2016, P.J. Fleck brings his high-energy, super-motivated coaching style to Minnesota. There's no denying he has the enthusiasm for the bigger job, but will that translate into success in the Big Ten?

Fleck takes over for Tracy Claeys, who was fired in January following a sexual assault scandal that saw the former coach take the side of 10 players the school suspended. The Golden Gophers were 9-4 last season, their most wins since 2003. They capped the year with a 17-12 victory over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl, though they must replace three-year starting quarterback Mitch Leidner.

Fleck is one of three new coaches in the Big Ten this season, along with Indiana's Tom Allen and Purdue's Jeff Brohm.

Will Ohio State's new OC solve all its problems?

When last we saw Ohio State, it was being shut out for the first time since 1993, losing 31-0 to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. That capped a season full of uneven offensive performances despite a mass of talent on that side, prompting coach Urban Meyer to make major changes to his staff.

The big move was bringing on recently fired Indiana coach Kevin Wilson as offensive coordinator. Wilson's Hoosiers teams were routinely effective moving the ball, and the hope is he'll be able to do the same with the Buckeyes and their superior talent.

Wilson will be the third offensive coordinator for Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett.

Is Penn State as good as it was last winter?

The defending Big Ten champion is Penn State, which after a slow start to 2016 turned into a juggernaut en route to nine straight wins and nearly as many thrilling comebacks. The Nittany Lions rallied to beat Wisconsin in the conference title game before falling 52-49 to USC in a thrilling Rose Bowl.

That game should serve as a springboard to 2017 for Penn State, which at sixth in the Associated Press poll has its highest preseason ranking since 1999 (per College Poll Archive). Also helping the Lions' cause is the return of most of their best players from last season, including junior running back Saquon Barkley and junior quarterback Trace McSorley.

A midseason stretch will likely determine PSU's fate in the conference, as it visits Northwestern, Ohio State and Michigan State while hosting Michigan during a five-week stretch from Oct. 7 to Nov. 4.