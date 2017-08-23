    Tony Romo, Wife Candice Crawford Celebrate Birth of Son Jones Mccoy

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2017

    FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Tony Romo smiles on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. A person with knowledge of the decision says Romo is retiring rather than trying to chase a Super Bowl with another team after losing his starting job with the Dallas Cowboys. The all-time passing leader for the storied franchise is headed to the broadcast booth after considering those offers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, April 4, 2017, because Romo's decision hasn't been announced. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
    Matt Rourke/Associated Press

    Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and his wife, Candice Crawford, welcomed their third child together on Wednesday. 

    Romo shared the news and a picture of Jones Mccoy Romo on Twitter:

    Crawford announced in February the couple was expecting their third child during a radio interview on 96.7 FM The Ticket in Dallas.

    "We will be expecting our third little Romo offspring this August," she said, via E! Online's Francesca Bacardi.

    The couple already has two sons. Hawkins Crawford Romo was born in April 2012 and Rivers Romo followed in March 2014. 

    Romo announced his retirement from the Cowboys in April. He played his entire 13-year NFL career in Dallas after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2003. 

    The 37-year-old Romo will be part of CBS Sports' main NFL broadcasting team as the color analyst with Jim Nantz as the play-by-play man during the 2017 season. 

