    Bob Stoops Says Joining CFP Selection Committee Would Be 'Great Opportunity'

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2017

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: Head coach Bob Stoops of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on against the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Having walked away from coaching, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops may begin eyeing another opportunity to remain plugged into college football: joining the College Football Playoff selection committee.

    According to ESPN.com's Heather Dinich, the CFP has yet to contact Stoops, while Stoops hasn't openly campaigned for a spot on the committee. However, that didn't stop him from discussing the possibility, which he described as a "great opportunity."

    "I guess I would have to do a lot of visiting with people on what all the commitment would be, and what the expectations would be, but it'd sure be worth listening," he said.

    Stoops stepped down from his post as Sooners coach in June, and Oklahoma promoted offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley to replace him. Stoops remains a special assistant to Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione.

    "What that's going to entail, we're unsure," Stoops said to Dinich about his new job. "I still feel connected to the team because of the timing of this in a lot of ways. I still want to be around to some degree without getting in Coach Riley's way."

    While officially joining the committee is still a long way down the road, it would be a natural transition for Stoops in retirement. Among the committee's 13 current members, five are former head coaches.

    Former Wisconsin Badgers head coach Barry Alvarez and former Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Tom Osborne also worked on the committee for three and two years, respectively. Unlike Stoops, though, both served as athletic directors prior to joining the committee.

    According to Dinich, the selection committee is set to replace six members following this season, with the replacements to be announced in January.

