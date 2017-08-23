Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho is ready to speak publicly about his wish to leave Liverpool, as he attempts to force a transfer to Barcelona.

Duncan Castles of Yahoo Sports (h/t Metro) reported the Brazil international "is considering making a public statement of his discontent," hoping his comments will trigger his exit from Anfield.

Castles wrote:

"According to sources close to the player, Coutinho is now preparing to talk to the press in order to explain his unhappiness with how FSG and Klopp have handled his situation, and to express his desire to be allowed to escape the club.

"The tactic is being considered for use if Liverpool reject an expected fourth bid from Barcelona for the attacking midfielder."

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Castles added the relationship between Coutinho and manager Jurgen Klopp has been ruined during the ongoing saga.

According to Sky Sports News, Barca are ready to make a gigantic fourth bid of £138 million to acquire the attacker. The Catalans will offer a flat fee of £101 million, with £37 million in additional payments to follow.

Reds legend and former manager, Graeme Souness, has declared he would sell the player without hesitation.

Speaking to TalkSport (h/t Metro), Souness said: "Players normally get their way at the end of the day and with the sort of cash that is being offered now, I’d be snapping their hand off."

Coutinho found the back of the net 13 times in the Premier League last season, according to Squawka, creating 65 opportunities for his team-mates.

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

In other Reds news, Southampton have referenced their intention to retain Virgil van Dijk after spending £15 million on Wesley Hoedt.

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo quoted Saints vice chairman of football, Les Reed, saying Hoedt will develop alongside Van Dijk with whom he features for the Netherlands.

The defender has been a long-term target of Klopp's, and pundit Nigel Winterburn said he believes the player will get his wish to leave.

Per Sky Sports (h/t Louis Sealey of Metro), Winterburn said:

"The problem is, when you’ve got a player like Virgil van Dijk, he sees his next move as going to a significantly better club to challenge for titles. To hold that player back from that, although he’s signed a long contract, is going to be very difficult for them."

If Liverpool fail to tempt the Saints into a sale, Klopp will quickly have to assess his options ahead of transfer deadline day.

The Reds are still understrength in defence, and they must strengthen before their UEFA Champions League campaign begins.

Extra matches will test Liverpool this term, and Klopp must buy quality to pad out his selection.