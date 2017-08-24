New York Giants Preseason Week 3 Matchup Preview

0 of 6

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are gearing up for their final dress rehearsal prior to regular-season opener. On Saturday, they’ll host the New York Jets in the annual MetLife Bowl, a game that is always worth watching for its side stories.

The Giants, losers of their first two preseason games, have some growing concerns they need to iron out this weekend. We’ll go over all those greater detail, but first, let’s take a quick look at this annual summer series, which began in 1969.

This game will feature several players who used to play for the other side. For the Giants, receiver Brandon Marshall, defensive tackle Damon Harrison, kicker Mike Nugent, and quarterback Geno Smith are all former Jets. Giants defensive tackle Jordan Williams spent time on the Jets practice squad.

Giants tight end Matt LaCosse also had a brief stint with the Jets after the Giants waived him back when he was a rookie.

For the Jets, linebacker Spencer Paysinger and receiver Myles White are the ex-Giants.

The Giants currently trail the Jets in the preseason series, 25-22-1. They did, however, win last year’s game by the narrow margin of 21-20.

What will be the key storylines for the Giants? Read on.