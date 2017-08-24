New York Giants Preseason Week 3 Matchup PreviewAugust 24, 2017
New York Giants Preseason Week 3 Matchup Preview
The New York Giants are gearing up for their final dress rehearsal prior to regular-season opener. On Saturday, they’ll host the New York Jets in the annual MetLife Bowl, a game that is always worth watching for its side stories.
The Giants, losers of their first two preseason games, have some growing concerns they need to iron out this weekend. We’ll go over all those greater detail, but first, let’s take a quick look at this annual summer series, which began in 1969.
This game will feature several players who used to play for the other side. For the Giants, receiver Brandon Marshall, defensive tackle Damon Harrison, kicker Mike Nugent, and quarterback Geno Smith are all former Jets. Giants defensive tackle Jordan Williams spent time on the Jets practice squad.
Giants tight end Matt LaCosse also had a brief stint with the Jets after the Giants waived him back when he was a rookie.
For the Jets, linebacker Spencer Paysinger and receiver Myles White are the ex-Giants.
The Giants currently trail the Jets in the preseason series, 25-22-1. They did, however, win last year’s game by the narrow margin of 21-20.
What will be the key storylines for the Giants? Read on.
Kicker Battle
If by now you were hoping that the Giants would have an answer to their kicker battle, sorry to disappoint you, because they don’t.
That’s how close Mike Nugent and Aldrick Rosas have been in this competition. Both have made all their field goal attempts, though Rosas holds a slight edge here in that he’s 2/2 on attempts of 40+ yards versus Nugent’s 1/1 on an attempt between 40 and 49 yards.
On kickoffs, Rosas has been slightly better, showing an ability to boot the ball into the end zone.
The Giants would probably like to rely a little less on their field goal kickers to put points on the board for them. But at least they’re finding out this preseason what they have in both the veteran and the youngster.
Backup Quarterback Battle
Another battle that looks like it’s going to go down to the wire is the backup quarterback race that pits Smith, the ex-Jet against Josh Johnson.
Statistically speaking both quarterbacks are about even, though Smith does have two interceptions to Johnson’s zero. The Giants must decide if they prefer a game manager (Johnson) or someone who can potentially more the ball but who is also prone to making the bone-headed mistakes that kill drives (Smith).
This weekend, look for Johnson to get his turn in the competition. Johnson completed 7 of 14 pass attempts for 37 yards in the preseason opener when he started for Manning. While guilty of holding onto the ball too long at times, Johnson also didn’t commit any egregious errors that hurt the team.
Meanwhile, rookie Davis Webb, who didn’t get any snaps last week, probably isn’t in the mix for the No. 2 job right now. However, as he develops, it’s not out of the question that by the end of this coming season, he won’t ump ahead of whoever wins the backup job.
Can the Offense Score?
through eight quarters of play, the Giants offense has scored exactly ZERO touchdowns.
Want more bad news? The Giants are also zero for four in the red zone so far this preseason.
If that sounds familiar, it's because despite upgrading the talent at the skill positions, the Giants offense is basically picking up where it left off last year.
For a team that has super aspirations, not being able to score, especially when in the red zone, is a problem.
"We are not happy about it," McAdoo said of the Giants' struggles to score. "We are working at it. That’s how we have to address it. We have to come out, we have to put our work in, and we have to improve on the practice field and get it to carry over to game day. Just because you want something to happen doesn’t mean it is going to happen. You have to work at it."
The problem is they have been working at it, with the offense even managing to score against the defense. Why that's not translating to the field of play is a question McAdoo and his staff better figure out in a hurry if this team wants to hoist the Lombardi trophy at the end of the year.
Getting the Running Game Started
Scoring points hasn’t been the only set of struggles for this Giants team. New York has also struggled to run the ball with any consistency.
The revamped running game, which has Paul Perkins as the starter and Rhett Ellison as a blocking tight end (but the same offensive line—see the next slide) has averaged 3.2 yards per carry, the longest run being a 16-yard dash by Perkins in Monday’s game against the Browns.
Through two games, the Giants have had seven rushing attempts stopped for zero or negative yards. That represents 16.2 percent of their rushing attempts this preseason.
Although the blame for the running game woes shouldn’t be solely placed on Perkins, who is averaging 1.2 yards per carry, it is worth mentioning that Orleans Darkwa is averaging a team best 4.1 yards per carry, having made the most of those small handful of opportunities he’s received.
Will McAdoo finally give Darkwa more of an opportunity? The head coach has said that the running game woes aren’t the result of any one specific factor, but it sure would seem foolish not to go with those that seem to be successful.
Offensive Line
The Giants will face another 3-4 defensive front this week which should give the much-maligned offensive line another good test.
Last week against Cleveland, the interior of the offensive line—guard Justin Pugh and John Jerry, and center Weston Richburg—didn’t have one of their better games, particularly when it came to run blocking, where they had four rushing attempts that went for zero or negative yardage.
They also allowed a sack against Eli Manning when Jerry, the starting right guard, failed to pick up a Browns stunt. Jerry’s struggles, in fact, let to McAdoo giving Brett ones a small handful of snaps at the starting right guard spot during Wednesday’s practice.
“Brett does some good things for us,” McAdoo said. “He is a tremendous communicator, whether he is at center or guard. He knows the scheme, knows the system, helps communicate to the players around him. He is a physical player. He plays with good pad level and we trust Brett.”
Whether they trust him enough to replace Jerry in the starting lineup remains to be seen.
As for the rest of the offensive line, Richburg reminded people today that the line’s jelling is a process.
“I think if we ever think that we’re at a point where we’re good, we’re not,” he said.
“As athletes, we always talk about the process, and I think we talked the other day about if you reach a goal, set up another one and continue to get better. I think it’s always a process for us. We’re always trying to find ways to get better and make ourselves better as a team.”
Most Giants fans might agree that it’s time to expedite the process.
The Cornerbacks
The Giants cornerback depth took a hit this week thanks to the concussion suffered by Michael Hunter in last week’s game, and the sudden departure by Valentino Blake, who was placed on the Reserve/Left Squad list by the team.
Then there is the matter of starter Eli Apple, who while able to do some work despite having a bum ankle, is probably a question mark for Saturday night.
That doesn’t leave the Giants with much depth behind veterans Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Figure Donte Deayon, who has been making a strong push for a roster spot as a backup slot cornerback, could get some snaps on the outside in place of Apple if the latter doesn’t play.
Also facing a golden opportunity to boost his stock is undrafted rookie free agent Nigel Tribune, who to date has yet to dent the defensive stat sheet in what’s been a very underwhelming summer.
The Giants will probably add a cornerback to the spot that opened when they received the roster exemption on Blake. And they might have no choice but to throw that guy into the deep end of the pool after just one practice.
Patricia Traina covers the New York Giants for Inside Football, the Journal Inquirer and Sports Xchange. All quotes and information were obtained firsthand unless otherwise sourced.