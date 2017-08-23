Brock Osweiler Trade Rumors: Browns Have 'Renewed' Attempts to Trade QB

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly exploring a trade for quarterback Brock Osweiler, who appears to be losing the starting battle with rookie DeShone Kizer.

A league source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler about the latest Osweiler development. Browns head coach Hue Jackson named Kizer the starting quarterback for Saturday's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"He has made a lot of progress by investing the time necessary to learn our offense, working hard to improve on his fundamentals while also effectively moving the offense in preseason games," Jackson said of Kizer on Wednesday. "Development is so important for a young quarterback, this is the next step he needs to take and he deserves this opportunity. We are very excited about seeing DeShone in the role of starter for this week, as he is certainly positioning himself well to earn the starting job heading into the regular season."

Osweiler, who the Browns acquired in an offseason trade with the Houston Texans, is not expected to play against Tampa. Cody Kessler will serve as Kizer's backup, and Kevin Hogan will be the third-string quarterback.

The Texans traded a 2018 second-round pick to Cleveland in order to take on Osweiler's $16 million guaranteed salary for this season. The Browns will have to pay him that money regardless of whether he makes the 53-man roster—something that looks unlikely at this point.

"I've told you guys all along, I'm always going to just focus on the things that I can control," Osweiler told ESPN. "Right now, that's being a great teammate, that's continuing to prepare, be a pro, stay in the playbook and continue to strive to be a better player every day.

"Our general manager and our head coach, they decide who plays and how much they play. As players, all we can do is make the most of the opportunity."

Osweiler has thrown for 67 yards on 12-of-22 passing this preseason. Kizer leads the Browns with 258 yards and a touchdown through the air.