WWE 2K18 Roster: 37 Playable Superstars, The Miz, More Entrance Videos Revealed

The second batch of playable characters for WWE 2K18 was revealed Wednesday with 37 Superstars joining the initial group of 47 that was released last week.

As seen in the following video courtesy of IGN, WWE's Corey Graves and Renee Young ran down the newest additions to the WWE 2K18 roster:

Several current Superstars and legends were announced as part of the game Wednesday, including the likes of Bobby Roode and Ember Moon, who are making their WWE video game debuts.

IGN also released a new batch of entrance videos in relation to the game, including Roode's glorious strut down the aisle:

Roode dropped the NXT Championship to Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, but he made his WWE main roster debut on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown and appears poised for big things.

A first look at Moon's entrance was posted as well:

Moon could soon find her way to the main roster much like Roode after falling just short in her attempt to dethrone Asuka at TakeOver.

The Miz is among the WWE veterans who were revealed as WWE 2K18 roster members Wednesday, and he too had an entrance video hit YouTube:

Along with the Intercontinental champion, big names such as Roman Reigns, John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, The Rock, Triple H and Kurt Angle were announced.

The women's division also received several additions with Raw Women's champion Sasha Banks, SmackDown Women's champion Natalya, Bayley and Becky Lynch among them.

WWE 2K18 is set for worldwide release on Oct. 17.

