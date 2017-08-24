Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Week 3 Matchup Preview

2 of 6

With starting Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell seemingly revealing he does not plan on ending his holdout until September 1, Pittsburgh will get another chance to take a closer look at its running back depth in Saturday's game. And how that depth is used—and when—will likely determine who serves as Bell's primary backup and who will serve as reserves moving forward.

The best bet is that rookie James Conner serves as the first-team back on Saturday, after making his preseason debut against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. In that contest, Conner rushed 20 times for 98 yards and had a three-yard reception, making him the team's leader among running backs.

However, there are no guarantees the rookie will be the starter Saturday. For one, he is still very much learning the position and everything it entails—not just running but also receiving and pass-protecting—and thus the Steelers may choose someone like Fitzgerald Toussaint or Knile Davis to handle the No. 1 job against the Colts.

If that is the case, then don't expect Conner to be the No. 2 back to open the regular season. If he does get the nod and is in there for the Steelers' first offensive snaps, then he has already earned the right to be the No. 2 to Bell. It will also be interesting to see whether Conner gets more worked into the passing game than he was a last time out now Roethlisberger will play for the first time this summer.