Rich Hill Becomes 1st Pitcher to Lose No-Hitter on Walk-off Homer

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed hurler Rich Hill carried a perfect game into the ninth inning of Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

That fell by the wayside following a lead-off error from third baseman Logan Forsythe, but he managed to escape the frame with no further damage by inducing two ground ball outs after a sacrifice bunt by Pirates catcher Chris Stewart. While nine no-hit innings should be cause for celebration, a problem remained; the Dodgers hadn't scored a run.

After an empty top of the 10th frame, Hill returned to the mound to face Josh Harrison and proceeded to become the first pitcher in MLB history to lose his no-hitter on a walk-off home run, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN Stats & Info).

Not only did the Dodgers' lack of scoring cost Hill a chance at the history books, it also kept the team out of them. Entering the contest, the team needed a victory to join the 1998 New York Yankees and the 1944 St. Louis Cardinals and 1998 New York Yankees as the three teams in MLB history to earn at least 90 victories in its first 125 games, per Baseball Reference. Both teams to accomplish the feat went on to win the World Series.

The loss doesn't dampen the season, but it likely was a slight disappointment for Hill and his teammates. Los Angeles returns to the diamond Thursday afternoon to close out the series against the Pirates. Hyun-Jin Ryu takes the mound for the Dodgers, looking to build off five shutout innings in his last start.