Celtics Players Reportedly 'Really Weren't That Fond Of' Isaiah Thomas

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Isaiah Thomas became a beloved figure among Boston Celtics fans during his time with the team, but Thomas' now-former teammates reportedly may not have felt the same way toward the two-time All-Star point guard.

Fox Sports' Chris Broussard reported on Undisputed Wednesday he had spoken with NBA executives who said Celtics players "really weren't that fond of Isaiah":

The Celtics announced Tuesday they sent Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a trade that saw Kyrie Irving move to Boston.

