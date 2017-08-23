    Celtics Players Reportedly 'Really Weren't That Fond Of' Isaiah Thomas

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2017

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Two of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 19, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    Isaiah Thomas became a beloved figure among Boston Celtics fans during his time with the team, but Thomas' now-former teammates reportedly may not have felt the same way toward the two-time All-Star point guard. 

    Fox Sports' Chris Broussard reported on Undisputed Wednesday he had spoken with NBA executives who said Celtics players "really weren't that fond of Isaiah":

    The Celtics announced Tuesday they sent Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a trade that saw Kyrie Irving move to Boston.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

         

