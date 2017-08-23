ESPN Radio Host Ryen Russillo Arrested for Criminal Entry

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

ESPN radio host Ryen Russillo was arrested in Wyoming on a misdemeanor charge of criminal entry, Deadspin's Samer Kalaf reported Wednesday.

Sports Illustrated shared Russillo's mugshot:

Regarding Russillo's arrest, an ESPN spokesperson told Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch the network is "looking into it."

According to Wyoming state law, criminal entry is similar to trespassing and results from a person "knowingly enters a building, occupied structure, vehicle or cargo portion of a truck or trailer, or a separately secured or occupied portion of those enclosures" without the proper authority.

If found guilty, Russillo would face a maximum of six months in prison and/or a fine that wouldn't exceed $750.

Russillo hosts The Ryen Russillo Show on ESPN Radio. According to the show's podcast feed, Will Cain filled in as the host for Monday, while Randy Scott and Max Bretos were Tuesday's co-hosts. On Sunday, Russillo shared a photo and indicated he was in Montana:

Russillo received his own show on ESPN Radio after the company laid off his former co-host Danny Kanell in April. Prior to Russillo & Kanell's nearly two-year run, he worked alongside Scott Van Pelt beginning in 2009, before Van Pelt began anchoring SportsCenter full time in 2015.