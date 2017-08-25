MotoGP Grand Prix of Britain 2017: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

JURE MAKOVEC/Getty Images

Marc Marquez holds the advantage at the top of the MotoGP world championship as the competition reaches the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday.

The three-time world champion has picked up his form after a difficult start to his campaign, acquiring podium finishes in recent weeks.

However, Andrea Dovizioso kept the pressure on the Spanish star after winning at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

The race will start at 3:30 p.m. BST (10:30 a.m. ET). The full schedule can be found on MotoGP's official website.

Live stream: BT Sport website (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Here is a look at the top riders:

Marc Marquez—Honda

Marquez appeared to be undone at the start of the season, but it is foolish to discount the 24-year-old with plenty of battles to fight.

The reigning champion has been a revelation since his Moto GP debut in 2013, and the old guard of the sport have struggled to follow his youthful revolution.

Marquez leads the championship by just 16 points, with Dovizioso finding a rich vein of form for Ducati.

The Spaniard could only finish fourth in last year's race at Silverstone, as Maverick Vinales streaked to victory.

Per Peter McLaren of Crash, Marquez is confident ahead of the British race:

"I know that Yamaha is working really good there and Maverick won [for Suzuki] last year there. But anyway, I'm feeling good with the bike now. It's a bumpy track. We need to find a very good setup. Last year I was competitive. Just I choose the incorrect option with the front tyre. I choose too soft."

A victory will give Marquez the edge he requires at the top of the standings, and with six races remaining after Sunday, the champion will be pushing for another world crown.

Andrea Dovizioso—Ducati

The Italian star has found an extra gear this season after finishing fifth last term.

Ducati's title chances rest with the 31-year-old, with Jorge Lorenzo languishing in seventh.

Dovizioso edged out Marquez in Austria, pipping the Honda rider on the line to keep his title flame alight.

However, Dovizioso has not contended at the top in this manner before.

Per Jack de Menezes of The Independent, Dovizioso was angered by Marquez as he beat him in Austria, with the Spaniard attempting to overtake at pace.

"To win in the last corner is always different and especially with Marc, because he is really good in the battle," Dovizioso said. "But I had a strange feeling in the last corner, I was more angry than happy because he tried to overtake me in that way."

Marquez is coming into his own in the final weeks of the season, but Dovizioso, Vinales and Valentino Rossi all have realistic chances of closing the gap.

Rossi is the dark horse in the run-in, but the legend has confounded his critics on many occasions in the past.