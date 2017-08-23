    Sen'Derrick Marks, 49ers Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2017

    Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks (99) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Nov. 6, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won the game 19-14. (AP Photo/TUSP, Jay Biggerstaff)
    Tim Umphrey/Associated Press

    The San Francisco 49ers and defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks have agreed to a one-year deal. 

    The 49ers officially announced Marks' signing on Wednesday. 

    A second-round draft pick in 2009, Marks has played for the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars in his eight-year NFL career.

    Marks tore his ACL in Week 17 of the 2014 season and was placed on injured reserve after Week 10 of the 2015 season with a torn triceps. The 30-year-old did play in all 16 games for the Jaguars last season, recording 3.5 sacks.

    Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus noted that Marks is a "fairly good interior pass rusher" when he's at his best. 

    Adding Marks boosts a 49ers defensive line that already features promising young talent like DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and rookie Solomon Thomas. Marks is a rotation player at this point in his career, but San Francisco's defense needs depth as the team looks to improve on last year's 2-14 record.

