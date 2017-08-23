Sen'Derrick Marks, 49ers Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Tim Umphrey/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers and defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks have agreed to a one-year deal.

The 49ers officially announced Marks' signing on Wednesday.

A second-round draft pick in 2009, Marks has played for the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars in his eight-year NFL career.

Marks tore his ACL in Week 17 of the 2014 season and was placed on injured reserve after Week 10 of the 2015 season with a torn triceps. The 30-year-old did play in all 16 games for the Jaguars last season, recording 3.5 sacks.

Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus noted that Marks is a "fairly good interior pass rusher" when he's at his best.

Adding Marks boosts a 49ers defensive line that already features promising young talent like DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and rookie Solomon Thomas. Marks is a rotation player at this point in his career, but San Francisco's defense needs depth as the team looks to improve on last year's 2-14 record.