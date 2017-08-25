All Blacks vs. Wallabies: Updated Bledisloe Cup 2017 Fixtures and Predictions

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

The second match of the 2017 Bledisloe Cup―as part of the Rugby Championship―will take place on Saturday, as New Zealand go looking for yet another win over rivals Australia.

The All Blacks have won all editions of the three-match series since 2003 and crushed the Wallabies 54-34 in Sydney last week. The series now moves to Dunedin, where the hosts will be huge favourites. The third match of the series will take place in Brisbane on October 21, but the Bledisloe Cup could well be decided by then.

Here's a look at the details for Match 2:

Date: Saturday, August 26

Time: 8:35 a.m. BST/7:35 p.m. Local

Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Preview

Last weekend's demolition in Sydney once again highlighted the wide gap in quality that exists between the two rivals right now, as the All Blacks scored no less than six first-half tries on enemy soil.

Andrew Aylett/Getty Images

At the break, the score was 40-6, and while the Aussies performed admirably in the second half, it was clear the All Blacks weren't even trying any longer at that point.

ESPN Rugby's Craig Dowd fears things could get a lot worse in Match 2:

"Even after a victory like that, the All Blacks will have come away with plenty of work-ons and areas for improvement. That spells bad news for the Wallabies in Dunedin where I'm sure they will get much more of the same and probably a little bit more given the passing of Sir Colin Meads. He is one of New Zealand's heroes and a great icons of All Blacks rugby."

The All Blacks reserves likely got an earful from coach Steve Hansen after allowing the hosts to score 28 points in the second half. Usually, the deep and athletic All Blacks squad does even more damage after the break, but this time that wasn't the case.

Andrew Aylett/Getty Images

Another fast start is expected in Dunedin, and in all likelihood, the hosts will not slow down even if they grab a healthy lead. New Zealand have struggled putting together complete performances of late, but against a slumping Wallabies team that could change.

For Australia, executing the fundamentals will be key in avoiding another blowout. Missed tackles doomed the Wallabies in the first match, and while they're unlikely to match the All Blacks in raw athleticism this time around, the least they can do is make things difficult on their opponents.

Slowing down the play with good set pieces and a good showing from the pack would also help, or the Wallabies could be in for yet another embarrassing night in Dunedin.

Prediction: New Zealand 48-17 Australia