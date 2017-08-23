Michael Bowie Waived by Giants After Domestic Violence Arrest

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Offensive tackle Michael Bowie was released by the New York Giants on Wednesday, two days after he turned himself in to Oklahoma authorities after an arrest warrant was issued stemming from an alleged domestic assault and battery charge.

Giants general manager Jerry Reese explained the team's decision to part ways with Bowie.

“We have waived Michael Bowie,” Reese said, via Michael Eisen of the Giants' official website. “As we have already stated, we were made aware of this situation on Saturday. The league has started to gather more information. That process will continue. The outcome of that process will determine whether there is another opportunity here for Michael.”

Lori Fullbright of KOTV-6 in Tulsa first reported on Aug. 18 Bowie was charged with domestic assault and battery for an alleged altercation with his girlfriend.

James Kratch of NJ Advanced Media reported Bowie was also facing two counts of property damage and was going to be held on $17,000 bond.

The Giants said in a statement included in Kratch's report that they had been "made aware" of the situation with Bowie and "immediately notified NFL security."

A former seventh-round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2013, Bowie has not played in a game since his rookie season. He also spent time with the Cleveland Browns from 2014-16 before signing a reserve/future contract with the Giants in 2017.