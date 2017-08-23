Odell Beckham Jr.'s Recovery Being Taken 'Day by Day,' Says Giants HC Ben McAdoo

David Richard/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo is taking a cautious approach with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s ankle injury suffered during Monday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

Per Michael Eisen of Giants.com, McAdoo noted Beckham will be receiving treatment from the team's medical staff to see how the ankle responds.

“Odell has an ankle and we’ll see how he responds to treatment,” McAdoo said on Tuesday. “Brandon [Marshall] has a shoulder and, again, we just have to see how these two guys respond to treatment. We just had them in here for a treatment session and we’ll take it day by day.”

Beckham was injured during the second quarter after catching a pass when Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun hit the three-time Pro Bowler in the knee with his shoulder.



The Giants announced Beckham suffered a sprained ankle on the play. His status for the team's Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 10 is uncertain at this point.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano reported Beckham's injury "could potentially" force him to miss the season opener.

Beckham did miss the first four games of his rookie season in 2014 with a hamstring injury. Last season was the first time in three NFL seasons that he played in all 16 regular season games.

The 24-year-old Beckham has recorded at least 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons with the Giants.