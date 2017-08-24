Mayweather vs. McGregor Odds: Vegas Fight Lines for Money vs. Notorious

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will attempt to defend his perfect record as he battles Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.

Money remains the favourite to defeat the UFC superstar, but Notorious has honed his boxing skills ahead of the anticipated bout at 154 pounds.

Mayweather will achieve a record of 50-0 if he prevails in the encounter, making him statistically the most successful boxer of the modern era as he surpasses Rocky Marciano's 49-0.

Per Joe Osborne of OddsShark, Money is currently 1-4 to win at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada.



Here are the latest odds before the big fight:

Mayweather Jr. win: 1-4

Mayweather by KO, TKO or DQ: 4-5

Draw: 33-1

McGregor win: 3-1

McGregor by KO, TKO or DQ: 13-4

Fight to go the distance: Yes: 9-4, No: 33-100

All odds provided courtesy of OddsShark and Oddschecker.com.

Preview

Fight nights do not come bigger as Mayweather returns to the ring, exiting retirement to battle McGregor at light middleweight.

Money is defending the honour of his sport, as boxing has witnessed the rapid rise of MMA over the past decade.

If McGregor beats the greatest boxer of his generation at his first attempt in a ring, the interest in pugilism could be damaged.

The clash of styles will be fascinating, with Money happy to defend behind the jab, as Notorious attempts the spectacular.

McGregor pines to be the entertainer, but he is as fierce as they come when combat is the primary subject matter.

In the Octagon, the Irishman would dominate Mayweather, but this fight takes place in Money's favoured environment.

According to BBC Sport, McGregor has said Mayweather will be beaten within two rounds, but if Money is present in the latter rounds he will then decide to "embarrass him or put him out of his misery."

Per Arash Markazi of ESPN, Mayweather commented McGregor will have earned a moral victory if he simply lasts the distance:

Punch power and resistance will be key in the fight, and McGregor's youthful advantage and movement could facilitate a shocking night.

The Dublin-born fighter has tipped the odds in his favour many times before, but Mayweather would constitute the most impressive scalp of his career.

Notorious will enter with a style Money has not faced before, and, at 40, the former five-weight world champion might have bitten off more than he can chew against a motivated warrior.