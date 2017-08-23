Little League World Series 2017: New England Tops Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

After rain in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Tuesday forced a change in the 2017 Little League World Series schedule, three games are on the docket today.

The first game is yesterday's postponed game between United States teams from the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions. It is an elimination matchup for both teams coming off losses on Saturday.

In the two regularly scheduled games for Wednesday featuring Canada vs. Japan and the U.S. Southeast vs. Southwest, two teams will remain in the ranks of the unbeaten and advance to the Little League World Series semifinals to be held on Saturday.

Wednesday's Little League World Series Results

United States Bracket: New England def. Mid-Atlantic, 12-2

International Bracket: Canada vs. Japan, 3 p.m. ET

United States Bracket: Southeast vs. Southwest, 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday's Little League World Series Recap

New England 12, Mid-Atlantic 2

New England wasted no time flexing its offensive muscle, storming out of the gate with five runs in the first inning and cruising to a 12-2 victory over Mid-Atlantic that ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Matthew Vivona got the scoring started for New England with a two-run double in the bottom of the first. The next three runs in the inning would come on two fielder's choice outs and an error by Mid-Atlantic right fielder John Grano.

Things would settle down for a couple of innings with Mid-Atlantic's offense pushing across two runs and the pitching shutting down New England's lineup.

The fourth inning saw New England's bats wake up, though, when Troy Ashkinos broke things wide open with a grand slam off Mid-Atlantic starter Dean Daddio. Michael Iannazzo stole home and Troy Ashkinos' RBI single in the bottom of the fifth ended the game.

With the win, New England keeps its hopes alive for a spot in the United States Championship game. It will have to defeat the loser of today's game featuring Texas vs. North Carolina on Thursday.