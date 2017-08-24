Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Lonzo Ball's Rookie Season with Lakers

0 of 6

Elsa/Getty Images

On the Lonzo Ball hype scale, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton might have the tamest internal take of all.

The skipper described the No. 2 overall pick as "the type of player that, when he's on the floor, all four guys out there with him become better instantly," per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press (h/t NBA.com).

That's still lofty praise for an unproven player, but it pales in comparison to some of the other expectations set forth—like Lonzo leading a 2018 playoff charge or immediately assuming control of the storied franchise.

The hope surrounding L.A.'s prized prospect has already reached a fever pitch. The reality, though, is clouded in the murky abyss known as the crystal ball.

Lonzo could key the Lakers' next climb to greatness. Or he might fizzle out in spectacular fashion.

His reality will probably land somewhere in between. But the extreme possibilities are far more interesting, so we're loading up our fire-take cannon and shelling out the best and worst projections for Ball's rookie run.