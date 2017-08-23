Vuelta a Espana 2017: Alexey Lutsenko Takes Solo Stage 5 Win

JAIME REINA/Getty Images

Astana's Alexey Lutsenko finished off a long break by winning Stage 5 of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana, finishing solo ahead of several chasers.

The 24-year-old dropped his companions on the final climb and hung on for his first major stage win in a Grand Tour.

Team Sky's Chris Froome still leads the general classification.

Here are Wednesday's stage results, via CyclingHub:

The current GC:

Recap

Stage 5 profiled as a typical Vuelta stage, with plenty of short, steep climbs and an intense finale that was destined to lead to time gaps.

Quick-Step Cycling shared the stage profile:

The stage had breakaway written all over it, and the early break of nine riders contained a number of high-profile names, including Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) and Marc Soler (Movistar). Both are excellent climbers with a remote chance in the GC, forcing the peloton to remain vigilant.

Jetse Bol of Manzana Postobon, who sat less than five minutes behind Froome in the GC, was also in the group.

Katusha's Marco Haller tried his luck solo, making his move on a descent, and he was soon joined by Matej Mohoric of UAE Emirates and Lutsenko. Alaphilippe and Soler were the danger men in the chase, while the peloton seemed too far back to play a role.

JAIME REINA/Getty Images

Lustenko dropped his companions and faced the chasers by himself on the final climb, pacing himself well to take the win.

In the background, Gianni Moscon paved the way for an attack from Froome, and Trek's Alberto Contador managed to stay with the Tour de France winner. Orica's Esteban Chaves and Tejay van Garderen of BMC also stuck with Froome, but Vincenzo Nibali of Bahrain-Merida lost time.

Thursday's Stage 6 profiles as a medium mountain stage that could once again serve the breakaway riders.