WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 23

Credit: WWE.com

The first post-TakeOver: Brooklyn III episode of NXT hit the WWE Network airwaves Wednesday night with an action-packed main event featuring stars from the United Kingdom.

UK champion Pete Dunne and Wolfgang battled Tyler Bate and Trent Seven in a thrilling bout, but that was hardly the only in-ring action on this week's broadcast.

Sarah Logan had a rare opportunity to show her skills ahead of the upcoming Mae Young Classic, battling the returning Peyton Royce in singles competition.

The top moments of Saturday's massive live event special were also recapped in what amounted to an entertaining placeholder of a show.