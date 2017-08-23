WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 23

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 23August 23, 2017
The first post-TakeOver: Brooklyn III episode of NXT hit the WWE Network airwaves Wednesday night with an action-packed main event featuring stars from the United Kingdom.
UK champion Pete Dunne and Wolfgang battled Tyler Bate and Trent Seven in a thrilling bout, but that was hardly the only in-ring action on this week's broadcast.
Sarah Logan had a rare opportunity to show her skills ahead of the upcoming Mae Young Classic, battling the returning Peyton Royce in singles competition.
The top moments of Saturday's massive live event special were also recapped in what amounted to an entertaining placeholder of a show.
No Way Jose vs. Lars Sullivan
No Way Jose made his normal entrance into the arena but was jumped by the massive Lars Sullivan.
He cut off Jose's attempt at fighting back and left him lying with a big slam.
Result
No contest
Grade
C-
Analysis
If this was the beginning of a rivalry between Jose and Sullivan, fine; if it was another example of the big man losing his composure and attacking a fellow Superstar, OK.
With that said, it was a flat beatdown that did nothing to really spark interest or excitement in the program. How could it?
Jose has been a non-factor on television over the last few months, and Sullivan has yet to prove himself as a singles competitor. They are hardly the ingredients for a red-hot program—at least at this point.
Sarah Logan vs. Peyton Royce
Peyton Royce returned to competition Wednesday night, squaring off with Sarah Logan, who has yet to string together enough in-ring performances in NXT to get fans to take notice of her. The former "Crazy" Mary Dobson sought that elusive victory that would turn her fortunes around.
Logan outwrestled her Aussie opponent to start, frustrating Royce. The villainess seized control, using her long legs to choke her opponent.
The underdog babyface fought back, though, delivering a German suplex and rollup that nearly stunned her opponent.
A series of rollups followed and a fisherman suplex by Royce scored her the hard-fought victory.
Result
Peyton Royce defeated Sarah Logan
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a surprisingly competitive sprint that saw Logan shine as the underdog and Royce displaying skills fans had not seen before.
The dynamic between the workers was effective and creates a scenario where, if NXT officials wanted to, they could begin featuring Logan more prominently through a program with The Iconic Duo.
Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Pete Dunne and Wolfgang
WWE United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne entered Barclays Center to an enormous pop Wednesday night, as he prepared to team with Wolfgang to battle former titleholder Tyler Bate and Trent Seven in an explosive tag team main event.
Dunne and Bate started, delivering a chain-wrestling segment that popped the crowd and served as a strong cliffhanger heading into the commercial break.
After a flurry of tandem moves by Bate and Seven, Dunne and Wolfgang took over, isolating the latter from his partner.
A hot tag to Bate allowed the former UK champion to unload on his opponents, including a wicked lariat to Dunne.
Bate hit the Tyler Drive 97 on Dunne, but an alert Wolfgang caught him with a senton to score the victory.
Result
Wolfgang and Pete Dunne defeated Tyler Bate and Trent Seven
Grade
B+
Analysis
These four Superstars have wicked in-ring chemistry that almost always results in a high-quality contest.
Dunne is incredibly over with the audience, while Bate may be one of the most underrated workers under WWE contract.
The Wolfgang finish was a nice surprise and may set the brawler up for a showdown with his partner at some point in the near future.