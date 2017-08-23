Brock Osweiler Reportedly Out vs. Buccaneers After DeShone Kizer Gets Start

David Richard/Associated Press

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that quarterback Brock Osweiler is not expected to play in the Cleveland Browns' third preseason game Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson announced earlier Wednesday that rookie second-round pick DeShone Kizer will get the start under center.

Osweiler is part of a three-way quarterback competition that includes Kizer and second-year man Cody Kessler. Of the three, Osweiler has had the least success during the preseason.

In two games, Osweiler has completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 67 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Last offseason, the Houston Texans signed Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million contract, per Spotrac.

After he threw for 2,957 yards with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 2016, however, the Texans traded the 26-year-old to Cleveland.

The deal was essentially a salary dump on Houston's part, as it also traded a 2018 second-round draft pick to the Browns as part of the transaction.

Osweiler has failed to recapture the promise he once showed during his time with the Denver Broncos, while Kizer has impressed with 258 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 47 rushing yards and one rushing score in two preseason contests.