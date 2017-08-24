Boston Red Sox: Predicting 5 Impact September Call-Ups for 2017

0 of 5

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The final month of the 2017 MLB season is right around the corner and with that rosters are set to expand from 25 to 40 players.

The bulk of September call-ups consist of players who have spent the season shuttling between Triple-A and the majors—the fringe middle relievers, spot starters, utility infielders and fifth outfielders of the world.

For the most part, those players will be relegated to mop-up duty in blowout games and pinch-hitting in low-leverage situations.

However, there are always a handful of September additions who wind up making a legitimate impact.

Here's a look at five Boston Red Sox players who could join the roster next month and make their presence known.