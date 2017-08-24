Boston Red Sox: Predicting 5 Impact September Call-Ups for 2017

Boston Red Sox: Predicting 5 Impact September Call-Ups for 2017August 24, 2017
The final month of the 2017 MLB season is right around the corner and with that rosters are set to expand from 25 to 40 players.
The bulk of September call-ups consist of players who have spent the season shuttling between Triple-A and the majors—the fringe middle relievers, spot starters, utility infielders and fifth outfielders of the world.
For the most part, those players will be relegated to mop-up duty in blowout games and pinch-hitting in low-leverage situations.
However, there are always a handful of September additions who wind up making a legitimate impact.
Here's a look at five Boston Red Sox players who could join the roster next month and make their presence known.
RHP Austin Maddox
Stats (AA/AAA): 46.1 IP, 2-3, 6 SV, 2.91 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 4.5 BB/9, 8.5 K/9
Stats (MLB): 3.2 IP, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 0.0 BB/9, 4.9 K/9
September Role: Middle relief
Outlook
Austin Maddox was a third-round pick in the 2012 draft after serving as the closer for a University of Florida team that advanced to the College World Series during his junior season.
He was hit hard in the lower levels of the minors at the onset of his pro career, but he's since developed into solid organizational depth.
The 26-year-old made his MLB debut on June 17 and recorded three scoreless appearances before being sent back to Triple-A.
It's unlikely he'll see any high-leverage situations, but he'll save some innings down the stretch and could pitch his way into the 2018 bullpen picture with a solid showing.
1B Sam Travis
Stats (AAA): 311 PA, .270/.347/.371, 75 H, 18 XBH (5 HR), 21 RBI
Stats (MLB): 50 PA, .279/.380/.395, 12 H, 5 XBH (0 HR), 1 RBI
September Role: Bench bat
Outlook
Sam Travis still looks like the "first baseman of the future" for the Red Sox, even in the midst of a rather uninspiring season at the Triple-A level.
In his defense, the 23-year-old saw his 2016 season abruptly halted by a torn ACL in May, so he gets something of a pass this year as he shakes off the rust and puts some distance between himself and the injury.
A better indication of what he's capable of is his 2015 numbers when he posted a .307/.381/.452 line with 47 extra-base hits in 559 plate appearances between High-A and Double-A.
With Mitch Moreland signed to a one-year deal and Hanley Ramirez best suited serving exclusively as a DH going forward, the Red Sox could look to him to take over as the primary first baseman as soon as next season.
As for his role this September, he'll be a solid bat off the bench and potential platoon option thanks to a .304/.404/.482 line in 99 plate appearances against lefties this year.
OF Bryce Brentz
Stats (AAA): 454 PA, .282/.346/.553, 116 H, 51 XBH (30 HR), 82 RBI
Stats (MLB): N/A
September Role: Bench bat
Outlook
Bryce Brentz has never gotten much of a chance at the MLB level with a .287 average, .690 OPS and one home run in 90 career plate appearances.
His chances of being a contributing member of this year's team then took a hit back in March when he was outright off the 40-man roster.
However, after slugging two home runs on Tuesday night he's now at an even 30 on the year and it may be impossible for the front office to pass him over when it comes time for rosters to expand.
The 28-year-old was a first-round pick in 2010 and he's always possessed intriguing power potential, but this has been by far his most productive season in the upper levels of the minors.
With veteran Chris Young headed for free agency at the end of the season, he looks like a candidate to take over as the team's fourth outfielder next year.
IF Deven Marrero
Stats (AAA): 164 PA, .240/.265/.377, 37 H, 15 XBH (3 HR), 13 RBI
Stats (MLB): 166 PA, .212/.258/.318, 32 H, 10 XBH (3 HR), 23 RBI
September Role: Backup infielder and defensive replacement
Outlook
Despite his middling contributions with the bat, Deven Marrero earned praise from manager John Farrell back in July for his steadying defensive presence at the hot corner, per Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe.
"When you look at the way we’ve stabilized the game when Deven Marrero came along and stabilized third base, we were going through a period of time where there was a lot of uncertainty and it affected a lot of games. You’re talking about a guy who was fighting his way to earn a spot as a reserve on the major league team. He steps in and has had a major impact on the defensive side of things. It’s enabled our pitching to be far more efficient. It’s had far more reaching effects then just his place in the lineup or what his batting average might be. The defensive side of his game has been a major contributor to where we are today."
The 26-year-old is not going to usurp the starting third base job from Rafael Devers in September and Eduardo Nunez will move into the primary utility role once Dustin Pedroia returns from the disabled list.
Still, Marrero has a chance to make a positive impact as a late-game defensive replacement.
LHP Brian Johnson
- April 18 vs. TOR: W, 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
- May 27 vs. SEA: W, 9.0 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K
- June 9 vs. DET: ND, 4.1 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- June 14 vs. PHI: ND, 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- July 18 vs. TOR: ND, 6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
Stats (AAA): 80.0 IP, 3-2, 2.81 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 3.2 BB/9, 7.5 K/9
Stats (MLB): 27.0 IP, 2-0, 4.33 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 2.7 BB/9, 7.0 K/9
September Role: Long reliever/spot starter
Outlook
The Red Sox have already promoted one long reliever/spot starter candidate in right-hander Hector Velazquez and he'll likely be joined by southpaw Brian Johnson next week.
The 26-year-old has made five spot starts already this season and so far it's been a mixed bag, with the high point coming in a five-hit complete game shutout against the Seattle Mariners back in May.
Here's a look at his full game log:
For now, Johnson will give the team another left-hander in the bullpen capable of eating up some innings.
However, he might be one injury away from being a member of the starting rotation for the stretch run.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs and accurate through Wednesday's games.