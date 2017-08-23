    LeBron James Reportedly 'Obsessed' During Offseason Workouts

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James speaks at a news conference after Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    Ben Margot/Associated Press

    Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has reportedly been hitting his offseason workouts with particular vigor, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com:

    The hard work is only just beginning for James and the Cavs. The team underwent a major change Tuesday, and an adjustment period is to be expected after Cleveland traded Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick, per Shams Charania of The Vertical.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

