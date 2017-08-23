LeBron James Reportedly 'Obsessed' During Offseason Workouts

LeBron James Reportedly 'Obsessed' During Offseason WorkoutsAugust 23, 2017
Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has reportedly been hitting his offseason workouts with particular vigor, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com:
Dave McMenamin @mcten
I've spoken to two people privy to LeBron's workouts the last couple weeks. They both used the word "obsessed" to describe his current state2017-8-23 13:14:00
The hard work is only just beginning for James and the Cavs. The team underwent a major change Tuesday, and an adjustment period is to be expected after Cleveland traded Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick, per Shams Charania of The Vertical.
