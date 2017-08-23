WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from August 22

WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from August 22August 23, 2017
The first post-SummerSlam SmackDown Live brought with it a few surprises and a United States Championship main event.
One such surprise, the arrival of Bobby Roode, stole headlines and led to the recognition of the Glorious One as the biggest winner of the broadcast.
He was not the only one.
Fellow NXT alumnus Lana also earned the same status, joining Tamina for the latest chapter in their budding story.
Not so lucky this week were the Superstars involved in that aforementioned United States Championship match. Confronted with repetitive booking and an unnecessary follow-up to their SummerSlam bout, they were the losers of the night, as was the brilliant Chad Gable, who saw his singles career put on hold.
Winner: Bobby Roode
SmackDown Live became GLORIOUS Tuesday night as Bobby Roode made his main roster debut after much speculation following his NXT Championship loss at TakeOver: Brooklyn III.
He rolled over Aiden English, and the heel and was curiously positioned as a babyface. Perhaps WWE Creative recognized his popularity and figured, at least for one night, to let fans cheer him.
During his run in NXT, though, he found success as a despicable heel who was great and knew it. He was egotistical, big-headed and a Superstar fans loved to greet with song but secretly wanted to see beaten.
The more he falls back into that role, the better off he will be on the main roster. Especially on a SmackDown Live brand that has little in the way of quality singles heels beyond Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin.
Still, Tuesday represented an enormous moment in the already stellar career of the Canadian. His run in WWE is only just beginning, and his victory over Aiden English served as the jumping off point for what could be a magical run.
Loser: Chad Gable
Chad Gable's night may have involved the return of Shelton Benjamin and the revelation the two will be tag team partners going forward, but there was still a sense of disappointment surrounding his immediate future.
At one point, Gable was building momentum for himself as a singles Superstar. A series of strong performances against Rusev, AJ Styles and Kevin Owens proved the Olympian could hang with some of the best workers in the industry.
His athleticism and charisma should have made him an enormous star. He had the potential to be a modern equivalent to Kurt Angle. His only weakness? His size.
Unfortunately, it appears as though a misguided decision on the part of WWE Creative has led to the sudden and irrational demise of his singles push.
Yes, pairing him with Shelton Benjamin will keep him in the spotlight, but in the long run, his progress is diminished for the sake of strengthening a tag team division that has been mishandled by blue brand management since the brand extension last summer.
Winners: Lana and Tamina
One of the most interesting stories on SmackDown Live right now is that of Lana and Tamina.
Tuesday night, The Ravishing Russian awakened a rage in Tamina that she promised would lead to the beginning of their combined Ravishing Reign over the brand's women's division.
The idea that their partnership is mutually beneficial is an interesting one. Tamina is helping Lana become a better wrestler while the woman behind Rusev's undefeated run back in 2014-15 has vowed to reignite the flame inside Tamina, who she says is often overlooked and undervalued by those around her.
Their handful of backstage vignettes in recent weeks have built intrigue and interest in Tamina for the first time since she arrived on the scene in 2010.
Now, it will be interesting to see how the story progresses from here, especially as Tamina gears up for what should be her first televised match in nearly a month.
Losers: AJ Styles and Kevin Owens
Yes, it is a testament to the United States Championship that it bookended Tuesday's show. Putting the title in that prominent a role elevates it almost to the point it eclipses the WWE Championship in importance on SmackDown Live.
The problem is, Tuesday's segments felt like an unnecessary retread that was neither particularly interesting nor did it adequately wrap-up the long-running feud. Instead, it felt incredibly repetitive, as if fans had seen it countless times over the last three months.
Because they had.
SummerSlam should have brought about the end of the conclusion of the rivalry. Instead, it was dragged out for another show, apparently to generate heat and tension between Owens and McMcMahon that already existed following the events of Sunday night.
It was wholly unnecessary at a time when SmackDown Live should have been introducing a new title program for Styles and writing the first chapter in the Owens-McMahon feud.