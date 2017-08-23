WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from August 22

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The first post-SummerSlam SmackDown Live brought with it a few surprises and a United States Championship main event.

One such surprise, the arrival of Bobby Roode, stole headlines and led to the recognition of the Glorious One as the biggest winner of the broadcast.

He was not the only one.

Fellow NXT alumnus Lana also earned the same status, joining Tamina for the latest chapter in their budding story.

Not so lucky this week were the Superstars involved in that aforementioned United States Championship match. Confronted with repetitive booking and an unnecessary follow-up to their SummerSlam bout, they were the losers of the night, as was the brilliant Chad Gable, who saw his singles career put on hold.