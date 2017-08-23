Kyrie Irving to Wear No. 11 with Celtics After Trade from Cavaliers

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics announced Wednesday that newly acquired guard Kyrie Irving will wear No. 11 next season.

ESPN's Chris Forsberg tweeted a photo of Irving in his new jersey:

On Tuesday, Boston dealt guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 unprotected first-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Irving.

