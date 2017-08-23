    Kyrie Irving to Wear No. 11 with Celtics After Trade from Cavaliers

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving reacts during play against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Friday, June 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    The Boston Celtics announced Wednesday that newly acquired guard Kyrie Irving will wear No. 11 next season.

    ESPN's Chris Forsberg tweeted a photo of Irving in his new jersey:

    On Tuesday, Boston dealt guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 unprotected first-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Irving.

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

