Wayne Rooney Retires from International Football as England's Record Goalscorer

Wayne Rooney Retires from International Football as England's Record GoalscorerAugust 23, 2017
Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record goalscorer, announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday.
The team's official Twitter account relayed the news:
England @England
53 goals. 119 games. Forever a #ThreeLions legend. Thank you, @WayneRooney. https://t.co/j5iT6XHJKz2017-8-23 12:01:21
Rooney issued the following statement courtesy, of the Press Association's Simon Peach:
PA Dugout @PAdugout
@SimonPeach Wayne Rooney has ended his international career with immediate effect https://t.co/AGTD6kPgo62017-8-23 12:02:18
The Everton striker posted the following on his own Twitter account:
Wayne Rooney @WayneRooney
Dreams can come true and playing for @England has been exactly that. Thanks to everyone involved it's been amazing - https://t.co/GfiT7oVCpx2017-8-23 12:09:40
The 31-year-old netted 53 times in total for the Three Lions, making 119 appearances in total. He made his debut for his country in 2003 aged just 17.
