    Wayne Rooney Retires from International Football as England's Record Goalscorer

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2017

    Wayne Rooney celebrates after he scored the penalty that made him England's highest goalscorer during the England v Switzerland European Qualifying match at Wembley Stadium on September 8th 2015 in London (Photo by Tom Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

    Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record goalscorer, announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday. 

    The team's official Twitter account relayed the news:

    Rooney issued the following statement courtesy, of the Press Association's Simon Peach:

    The Everton striker posted the following on his own Twitter account:

    The 31-year-old netted 53 times in total for the Three Lions, making 119 appearances in total. He made his debut for his country in 2003 aged just 17.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

