Wayne Rooney Retires from International Football as England's Record Goalscorer

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record goalscorer, announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday.

The team's official Twitter account relayed the news:

Rooney issued the following statement courtesy, of the Press Association's Simon Peach:

The Everton striker posted the following on his own Twitter account:

The 31-year-old netted 53 times in total for the Three Lions, making 119 appearances in total. He made his debut for his country in 2003 aged just 17.

