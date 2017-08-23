Mayweather vs. McGregor Betting Props: Odds Options Rival the Super Bowl

John Locher/Associated Press

Usually, bettors need to wait until the Super Bowl to view myriad prop bets on one of the biggest sporting events of the year. But this Saturday they will be treated to arguably the most hyped fight in boxing history when UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor enters the ring for the first time against one of the greatest of all time in Floyd Mayweather.

While McGregor has seen the betting public continue to back him as a once-heavy underdog, there may be value on Mayweather.

The hard part for prop bettors is not getting tempted by all of the plus-money opportunities surrounding the brash Irishman. McGregor has certainly talked a good game leading up to the mega-fight, but can he actually back it up?

McGregor guaranteed he would finish Mayweather within the first four rounds in an interview with Conan O'Brien, and the odds of that happening are +500 (bet $100 to win $500) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark, while the price on "Any Other Result" is hefty at -1000 (bet $1,000 to win $100).

Contrary to what most bettors want to see happen based on the major line move, Mayweather winning by KO, TKO or DQ is the favored method of victory at -125, with a decision or technical decision right behind as the +250 second choice.

Those McGregor backers who think he will be the one winning via a KO, TKO or DQ will not get much value on that prop at +325, with the straight moneyline on him sitting at +300.

Some of the most interesting props involve when the fight might end, as you can get +210 on it lasting 4.5 rounds or under. If you think it will end even earlier and want to take under 2.5 rounds, you can get +475. Then again, if you believe this bout could actually go the distance of 12 rounds, why not gamble on over 11.5 at +150?

The knockdown props are also intriguing, with the odds of both men hitting the canvas valued at +600. But the chances of that are slim, which is why you have to lay a massive price of -1600 on it not happening.

The riskiest wager on the board for the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight looks to be a draw at +3300, although anything is possible.