    Dana White Says Jon Jones' Potential UFC 214 Drug Violation Might End His Career

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: Jon Jones speaks at a press conference with UFC president Dana White at a media availability for UFC 200 at Madison Square Garden on April 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
    Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

    UFC President Dana White has admitted Jon Jones' potential steroid violation before his UFC 214 win against Daniel Cormier may spell the end of his MMA career.

    The UFC confirmed in an official statement they had been notified of a potential breach after his knockout win.

    White took questions on the matter from reporters at The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas on Tuesday and was in a downbeat mood when asked about Jones' potential legacy.

    "If it ends up getting two or three (drug violations), it might be the end of his career," he said, per Steven Marrocco and John Morgan of MMAjunkie. "So to talk about his legacy, it's probably the end of his career."

    Here's a listen to what White had to say in full, per MMAjunkie:

    As noted in the report, Jones, who won the UFC light heavyweight title with his third-round stoppage of Cormier, may be set for a four-year suspension as a result of this potential breach.

    The man he beat at UFC 214 provided his own statement after the news broke, per ESPN's Brett Okamoto:

    Some have questioned the potential violation, though. Frank Lester, who is a coach and team-mate at the Jackson Wink Academy where Jones trains, posted on Facebook that he feels as though the fighter has been "set up" (Warning: Some language NSFW):

    The man known as "Bones" is temporarily suspended based on this result and could receive additional punishment from the California State Athletic Commission.

    Jones' bout with Cormier at UFC 214 was a rematch of their clash in 2015, which the former won via unanimous decision. The pair were initially scheduled to fight again at UFC 200 in July 2016, but the bout was pulled after Jones failed an out-of-competition test.

    Jones is considered by many to be the most gifted MMA competitor in history, with the win over Cormier at UFC 214 taking his overall record to 23 wins and one loss from 24 professional outings.

