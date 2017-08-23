Mayweather vs. McGregor Purse: Examining Latest Reports on Prize Money Payouts

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The main motivation for Saturday night's superfight between Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor wasn't because of bad blood or bragging rights. it was about one thing, and one thing only: Money.

Both fighters are looking to receive the biggest paydays of their respective careers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as the most hyped and criticized boxing match in sports history is coming up on August 26.

Forget asking if McGregor can knock out Mayweather or if Mayweather will finish McGregor with relative ease, the only question that matters to both fighters is how much money they'll be walking away with post-fight.

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Luke Brown of The Independent reported Monday that if PPV sales for this fight stay in line with the Mayweather vs. Pacquaio fight, the fight purse could be worth around $390 million (£300 million) with total revenues exceeding $500 million (£390 million).

As for how much each individual fighter will make after sponsorships and purse, Brown reported that both fighters signed a confidentiality agreement in their contracts, although he estimates Mayweather's slice of the pie to be around 70-75 percent of the purse as the self-proclaimed "A-side" of negotiations.

MMA Mania put together a video breaking down the specific projections for Saturday night in terms of PPV sales, gate and fight purse for each fighter and promoter.

Boxing correspondent Gareth A. Davies of The Telegraph also reported that Mayweather can make $25 million from sponsorship and branding alone:

"The extraordinary earning power of Mayweather's brand has seen his sponsorship partners One Entertainment request up to $15.5 million for six sections on the boxer's shorts, with requests for $3.5 million for his waistband, and $1.5 million for a 4 x 2 inch patch on the front thigh of his shorts. They are asking for $1 million for his robe and even a million for his 'victor's cap.'

"The ring cushion behind Mayweather's head during the fight, in one of the corners, has been bought out by a betting agent for $3.1 million. Mayweather Promotions are also asking for additional compensation for mass production of any caps or boots."

That's a whole lot of money just for wearing fight apparel.

ESPN's Darren Rovell reported Tuesday that Hublot's logo would appear on Mayweather's waistband for the fight, while McGregor sold his short sponsorships to betting company BetSafe and Monster Energy.

At the end of the day, both fighters will make more money than they know what to do with, even though both fighters have been known to spend their money on outlandish items.